Did you know Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha thought he was unhappy with daughter Sonakshi Sinha's birth?

Shatrughan Sinha is known for his candid nature, whether he's talking to the media or having casual chats with friends. Whenever he speaks in public, he reminisces about the past, shares stories and memories from his time working with colleagues in the '70s and '80s, and keeps his audience engaged with interesting anecdotes. Recently, he shared an interesting anecdote from the time when his daughter-actress Sonakshi Sinha was born.

Shatrughan Sinha reveals his wife Poonam Sinha thought he was unhappy with daughter Sonakshi’s birth

Recently during Sahitya AajTak 2024, Shatrughan Sinha reminisced about the time when his daughter Sonakshi Sinha was born. He shared that his wife Poonam initially thought he was upset about having a girl child, but it was actually because of his appearance. Shatrughan, who was filming a Bengali movie in West Bengal's Asansol at the time, hurried to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai to see Sonakshi, still in his character with a beard. He recalled, “I was playing a ‘chandal’ in Goutam Ghose’s Antarjali Jatra, and Sonakshi was born during the making of this 1987 film.”

He then mentioned that after the climax scene was filmed, Goutam approached him with delightful news. He informed him that they had been blessed with a baby girl. Despite being covered in mud and sporting a long beard as per his role, he made his way to Kolkata (then Calcutta) and eventually reached Mumbai to meet his newborn daughter.

Advertisement

Upon arrival at the hospital, his wife interpreted his demeanor as being unhappy because she had given birth to a girl. He added, “Pura filmy scene ho gaya tha!” he exclaimed, adding, “Hum bahot khush the (I was very happy). I had been praying for my daughter for quite some time. After the birth of twins — Luv and Kush — I wanted a daughter. I explained to her that I arrived directly from the film’s set and didn’t grow facial hair because I was unhappy!”

Sonakshi Sinha’s work front

Regarding her work front, Sonakshi Sinha has several projects lined up. She will be starring in the horror-comedy film Kakuda and also in Nikita Roy's The Book Of Darkness, alongside Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. Additionally, she is part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where she shares the screen with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha drops aww-worthy post to wish 'personal psycho' and rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday