Sonakshi Sinha drops aww-worthy post to wish 'personal psycho' and rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday

Today, Sonakshi Sinha to to her social media handle and wished her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday and penned a heartfelt note for him.

By Prachurya Nanda
Published on Dec 10, 2023   |  04:03 PM IST  |  328
Sonakshi Sinha drops aww-worthy post to wish 'personal psycho' and rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday
Picture courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines recently. Sonakshi, who is rumored to be in a relationship with Zaheer Iqbal, expressed her love on his birthday today on December 10. She posted a sweet video capturing their cute moments together and also wrote a heartfelt note. 

Sonakshi Sinha wishes her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday

Today on December 10, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle to extend her love-filled wishes to her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday. The actress posted an adorable reel which showcased various special moments of the lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, including their holidays, playful times, photo shoots, and selfies taken in front of a mirror. 

Along with the reel the actress also penned a heartfelt note for her rumored beau and wrote, “The cray to my Z(ee)… this is quite self explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho @iamzahero,” and added a red heart emoji, a daning emoji, a smiley and a cake emoji. 

TAKE A LOOK: 

