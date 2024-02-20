Did you know Vikrant Massey's grandfather worked in Guide? 12th Fail actor reveals he was part of over 200 films

Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the continuous success of 12th Fail and above all, he became a father a few days ago. Amidst this, in a recent interview, Vikrant revealed that his grandfather Ravikant Massey was also an actor and worked in over 200 films. He also shared that his grandfather worked in the capacity of an actor, director, and producer in theater.

Vikrant Massey opens up about his grandfather

During a conversation with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, Vikrant Massey said that his grandfather Ravikant Massey worked in over 200 films including Guide and Naya Daur. He said, "Mere dada character, Ravikant Massey, artiste the. He was an actor himself. He was awarded gold medal twice in the All India Dramatic competition by the former President of India, Rajendra Prasad."

The actor also shared that his grandfather worked a lot in the Gaiety theatre of Shimla and worked in the capacity of an actor, director, and producer in theatre. He also had a full-time job of a manager at a hotel in Shimla.

"He has worked in over 200 Hindi films, including 'Naya Daur' and 'Guide'. But, he played peripheral parts, lawyer ban gaye, doctor ban gaye. Aur us zamaane mein actors ko apne props aur costume khud le jana padte the set pe," Vikrant added.

About 12th Fail

The slice-of-a-life drama marked a significant point in Massey's career. He portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. Medha Shankr played the role of the IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi. The film aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Vikrant Massey's work front

After gaining huge fame from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, Vikrant will reportedly collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. While there were reports that Rajkumar Hirani would collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series. According to a report in News 18, this show will star Vikrant Massey in the lead. It will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past. It will be based on cybercrime and the 12th Fail actor will play the role of a cybercrime security expert.

