EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey opens up on importance of box office numbers to get next film; here's what he said

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail proved to be a Super Hit at the box office and its popularity peaked after the film's OTT release. The highly appreciated film starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead has now completed 25 weeks.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, both Vikrant and Medha shared exciting information regarding the making of the film. The onscreen duo also shared their experience of working with VVC.

When asked Vikrant about the huge success of 12th Fail and has the box office results of his films ever affected the chances of his next film, he gave an interesting answer.

Vikrant Massey on the importance of box office numbers to get next film

Talking about whether the box office numbers of his film influence the chances of his next film Vikrant Massey said, "For me at least, that's not how it is. I've just tasted box office success. That was not the case 6 months ago, so a lot of what I've been doing, I've retained that and I aspire to retain that going forward."

"It's great, it's definitely impetus for you to better yourself because people have shelled out their hard-earned money to go to the theaters and watch you. But does that dictate my future decisions? I don't think so. The way I choose my scripts, the way I go out there and perform in front of the camera between action and cut remains more or less the same." he added.

12th Fail to release in China

Meanwhile, 12th Fail starring Vikrant and Medha Shankr in the lead is gearing up for its China release. Excited about the development, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a statement, "As a filmmaker, I believe storytelling transcends borders. Bringing 12th Fail to China is not just about reaching a new audience, but about sharing universal human experiences that resonate regardless of geography."

The filmmaker further added, "12th Fail is based on a story of honest people, and I am sure that people everywhere will relate to the struggles and perseverance of the characters. I'm excited to see how Chinese audiences connect with it."

More about Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail

12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The slice-of-life drama aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Notably, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who didn't let his poverty stop him from achieving his goal.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr’s 12th Fail becomes first film in 23 years to achieve THIS milestone; Actor reacts