Bollywood Newswrap, April 12: Priyanka Chopra drops PICS ft. Malti and Heads of State sets; Ranveer Singh turns photographer for mom-to-be Deepika Padukone

On the twelfth day of April 2024, several Bollywood news made it to the 'Top Section.' From Priyanka Chopra giving a peek into her life featuring daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to Ranveer Singh capturing a beautiful picture of mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, let's have a look at today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 12, 2024

1. Priyanka Chopra shares pictures with daughter Malti and from Head of State sets

Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from France. The post features a glimpse into the sets of her next upcoming film, Heads Of State, her daughter Malti Marie, and more. The actress also shared adorable pictures as she fulfilled the roles of a mother simultaneously on the film sets.

2. Deepika Padukone's latest picture is clicked by hubby Ranveer Singh

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture from her beach vacation with her husband Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, her picture is captured by her husband. In the latest pic, the actress can be seen standing against the camera while she looks towards her left.

3. Fake casting agent arrested over defrauding Akshay Kumar's production house

According to an ANI report, Mumbai's Juhu police station has arrested a man for trying to dupe Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films under the guise of offering a job to social media influencer Pooja Anandani in connection with a plan to dupe her. The Juhu police officer revealed that the accused, who approached Anandani, identified himself as Rohan Mehra, allegedly an employee of Akshay's production house.

4. Vikrant Massey reacts as 12th Fail completes 25 weeks in theatres

Vikrant Massey shared a poster of 12th Fail featuring himself and Medha Shankr on his Instagram handle. On the poster is written 25 weeks, Silver Jubilee. Sharing this poster, the actor captioned it, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen. Much love.”

5. Amar Singh Chamkila's old friend reveals Sridevi was a huge fan of the late singer

One of Amar Singh Chamkila’s old friends, Sawarn Sivia revealed to India Today, "Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila. She asked him to be her hero in a film. But he told her, ‘I can’t speak Hindi’. She offered to get him training in the language within a month, but he refused, saying, ‘I will lose Rs 10 lakh in that one month’. Sridevi agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but it couldn’t happen."

