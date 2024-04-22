The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey starrer gets new release date; to be out on THIS date

Vikrant Massey is currently enjoying a great time in his career as his recent film, 12th Fail received huge success. Amidst all this, the actor has signed up for The Sabarmati Report, a film produced by Ektaa Kapoor. After the teaser drop, the film has garnered a lot of attention. Today, April 22, the actor shared that the film's release date has been changed.

Vikrant took to his social media account and announced the new release date of The Sabarmati Report which was originally scheduled for May release.

Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report will release in August

Taking to his Instagram account, Vikrant Massey shared a poster in the form of a newspaper on which the text read, "Balaji Telefilm Presents A Vikir Films Production The Sabarmati Report." Apart from the star cast, the text also read, "In Cinemas on 2nd August, 2024"

Sharing the poster, the actor captioned it, "Re-opening files of The Sabarmati Report, in cinemas on 2nd August!"

Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report's Teaser out

On February 27, Vikrant Massey and the makers of The Sabarmati Report took to their individual social media handles and dropped a video clip of the upcoming film. The video clip features the actor playing the role of a Hindi journalist, Samar Kumar, who is sitting in a studio as he announces the news on February 27, 2002 when the Godhra accident happened.

“Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today. Presenting ‘The Sabarmati Report’, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024,” reads the caption alongside the post.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively inform you that Vikrant has come on board Ekta R Kapoor’s political thriller. A source close to the development had also shared that Vikrant and the director will also be doing acting workshops for the film. “It’s as hard-hitting as it gets and has all the scope for performance. The script has not just excited him on creative front, but also the actor in him, as it has scope to deliver another strong and layered performance. Vikrant, Ekta, and Ranjan have had multiple meetings over the last few months and are all ready to take the film on floors within the next few months,” the source had shared.

