Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna; 8 fresh Bollywood Pairings we can’t wait to see

It’s just the first quarter of the year 2024, and it won’t be wrong to call the promising year ahead with an exciting lineup of projects in Bollywood. While a common narrative was being formed around Hindi films diluting towards action films, however, the success of movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and trailblazing women-centric Crew proved that entertainment is the only formula that works at the box office.

It is just a start and the internet is abuzz looking at the anticipated projects in the pipeline that are soon going to introduce audiences to the new on-screen pairs also. Thus, take a look at 8 fresh Bollywood pairings that will soon charm the audiences with a gush of freshness they bring to the table.

8 upcoming Bollywood fresh pairings that have got us all excited

1. Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani

The major announcement that sent a gush of excitement among all the cinephiles has to be the third installment in Don Franchise. It was last year in August that Farhan Akhtar had introduced Ranveer Singh as the torch-bearer in the threequel, Don 3 and earlier this year in February, makers made the bombastic announcement with Kiara Advani as the female lead for the film.

Advertisement

In an official statement shared, the actress had mentioned, “I think it’s a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that’s what’s exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that’s who you are.”

2. Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh

It was only earlier this year; that the teaser of long-awaited Varun Dhawan’s Baby John was dropped. Directed by Kalees, the film will star South star Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the key roles. Merely the teaser of the film was enough to introduce the audiences to the euphoria created by the moviemakers. Jointly backed by Jawan director Atlee and Murad Khetani, the film will hit theaters globally on May 31.

Advertisement

3. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri found new success after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. Despite having a relatively lesser screen presence, she managed to grab everyone’s attention. Following the success of her last release, she will be soon seen entertaining the audiences in the much-loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. She has been finalized in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The official announcement was made earlier this month in February. Hands down, one of the biggest collaborations that has got fans all the more excited.

4. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna

The next one on the list is another fresh pairing that has everyone’s attention, i.e. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. The two will captivate the audiences in the historical period-drama, Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar. Based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji, Vicky will play the titular role while Rashmika will be seen playing his wife, Yesubai. The actress had also penned a long note on her Instagram handle expressing her delight over working on the film.

5. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri

The next one on the list has to be Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri who’ve united to give audiences belly laughs. The comedy film was earlier titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, nonetheless, the makers announced the title change to Bad Newz. The film will also star Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk. Made under the creative direction of Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia and made under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will release on July 19, 2024.

6. Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna

The next one on the list is the union of 12th Fail and Yodha stars with Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in The Sabarmati Report. The film is promised to be an homage to the innocent people who lost their lives in the unfortunate Godhra train burning incident. The film, announced earlier this year, will grace the theaters on May 3, 2024.

7. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan

Up next is the highly-anticipated web show starring Varun Dhawan and South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo will unite for the upcoming Indian spy-thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show has already generated significant buzz on the internet. Though fans yet await the release date of the show, makers didn’t cease the chance to ignite enthusiasm as they released the first look and the title last month.

The series will boast an ensemble star cast consisting of acclaimed actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, and Soham Majumdar, among others.

8. Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F

Up next is another inspiring tale that will soon enthrall the audiences with Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth Bolla. In the movie, he will be seen essaying the role of the visually impaired industrialist. In addition to this, the trailer also teased the audience with glimpses of Jyotika and Alaya F in the key roles.

The film narrates the story of Bolla who fights against the education system and gets admission to four top universities across the world. He then begins his startup, creating job opportunities for other visually impaired people. The film will hit the theaters on May 10.

Which of these pairings are you excited to witness on screen, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Heeramandi star Fardeen Khan’s transformation is truly inspirational