EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr NOT to imitate Shraddha-Manoj in 12th Fail?

With his biographical drama film 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra created a sleeper hit that’s going to be etched in the history of the Indian film industry. Just like the story, the performances of actors Medha Shankr and Vikrant Massey were highly lauded making the film the best of both their careers. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the celebs revealed that even though they were telling the tale of Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, the director instructed them not to imitate the real-life heroes. Read on!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr not to imitate Manoj and Shraddha in 12th Fail

The inspiration behind 12th Fail was IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vidhu Vinod Chopra decided to narrate how the son of a clerk came from a dacoit-infested Chambal, worked his way to the top, and ended up becoming an Indian Police Service officer. He was supported by his life-partner Shraddha Joshi who believed in him when no one else did. However, while in a chat with us, the two actors revealed that the filmmaker had told them to take inspiration from Manoj and Shraddha and not imitate them.

Talking more about it, Medha Shankr said, “I’ll begin by telling you that Vidhu sir was very particular about the fact that you’re not supposed to imitate Shraddha ma’am or Manoj sir. You’ll have to take inspiration from who they are but also make your own character. So, my homework was to have extensive chats with Vidhu sir based on what he thinks Shraddha is like and then sit with Shraddha ma’am and take notes to understand who she is on a deeper level, beyond the script and then also add a lot of Medha into it. Add whatever I perceive of the character.”

She further added, “But it’s a real person, there is always that added pressure because you have to make them happy at least. So, from the beginning, my goal was clear that I just have one responsibility- I have to make Vidhu sir proud because he has believed in me and make Manoj and Shraddha proud because it’s their story and I think that has happened.”

Watch the interview below:

When Vikrant Massey was asked to share if he felt the pressure, the actor divulged, “I think she said it. The idea was not to impersonate them but to understand them, understand what they’re like. There was already a groundwork laid out there that would resonate with most of the people because it is The India’s story. So, the idea was to make it my own and as Medha said, not impersonate him but make the character my own in tandem with Vinod sir’s vision. So, it’s a mix-and-match. There are too many permutations and combinations,” he concluded.

Despite being released in October 2023, the film is still going strong at the box office and the team recently celebrated its silver jubilee. At the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards that happened earlier this year, both Vikrant and Medha won the Best Actor and Best Actress (Jury Choice) Award for the film 12th Fail.

What’s next for Vikrant Massey

The method actor has a lot on his plate right now starting with the film Yaar Jigri followed by Sector 36 which he is currently filming. Vikrant will also be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and The Sabarmati Report.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey opens up on importance of box office numbers to get next film; here's what he said