Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr’s 12th Fail becomes first film in 23 years to achieve THIS milestone; Actor reacts

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail has become one of the most loved films of 2023 and it continues to receive all the love. The Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer has not only received several awards but has also broken several records at the box office. Well, apart from the lead actors garnering a lot of praise for their acting skills, the film's story has touched the hearts of many and it has become the first film in 23 years to successfully run for 25 weeks in the theatre.

12th Fail completes 25 weeks in theatres

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikrant Massey shared a poster of 12th Fail featuring himself and Medha Shankr. On the poster is written 25 weeks, Silver Jubilee.

Sharing this poster, the actor captioned it, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen. Much love.”

Zoya Akhtar and others react

Taking to the comments section, Zoya Akhtar posted 3 clap emojis and 3 red heart emojis. Replying to the director, Vikrant wrote, “Zo!!! With three hug emojis and 3 red heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar too posted 4 hi-five emoji. Tahira Kashyap posted a clap emoji and a red heart emoji.

Apart from the renowned names from Bollywood, several fans also showered love and posted congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Zero Se Restart announced

Today yet again good news was shared by the team of 12th Fail. According to a post shared on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s official Instagram handle, a project named Zero Se Restart was announced. Sharing the poster which had Vidhu Vinod Chopra along with several students, it was written, “Vinod Chopra Films proudly presents Zero Se Restart: the extraordinary journey behind the making of #12thFail. Witness the incredible behind-the-scenes story of how this blockbuster defied all odds. A captivating tale of resilience and triumph, embodying the spirit of Vinod Chopra Films’ motto of the 3 E’s: Entertain, Educate, and Elevate.”

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail to release in China

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr is gearing up for its China release. The director of the film Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed his excitement in a statement.

He shared, "As a filmmaker, I believe storytelling transcends borders. Bringing '12th Fail' to China is not just about reaching a new audience, but about sharing universal human experiences that resonate regardless of geography."

The filmmaker further added, "12th Fail is based on a story of honest people, and I am sure that people everywhere will relate to the struggles and perseverance of the characters. I'm excited to see how Chinese audiences connect with it."

