12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr recall getting 100 rupees note every time they did good on set; 'there was no competition'

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr is one of the most successful films of 2023 and still running strong in theaters. It has received massive praise and attention on social media as well. The film which is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS inspector wife Shraddha Joshi, is considered one of the most inspirational ones in recent years. During a recent interview, Vikrant and Medha revealed how the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra used to reward them each time they performed well on the sets.

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr recall getting rewarded each time doing good on set

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Vikrant Massey, and Medha Shankr revealed that director Vidhu Vinod Chopra used to reward them with 100 rupees every time they did a good job on set

Recalling how there was no competition on who was getting more notes from their director, Medha said, "No-no, there was no competition, but the first time I got a hundred (₹100 note), I had to show it to everybody on set."

The actress also revealed that she became happy after getting her first note, in front of Vikrant. Medha added, “I have gone and shown it to everybody. And I told them, ‘Listen I got a hundred', because getting a hundred in front of Vikrant was like a big feat for me.”

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey also revealed that he earned ₹380 from his director. The actor further said, “Maine overall film ke end mein kuch ₹380 kamaye mere khyal se. [Overall, I earned ₹380 at the end of the film.]” Adding to this Medha Shankar said, “I have not calculated mine. Now, I know he has encashed his (earnings), I have to get my ₹20 notes (from Vidhu Vinod Chopra).” Vikrant also quipped, “She has kept the whole account of her earnings.”

Vikrant Massey expresses excitement as 12th Fail releases in China

In a recent interview with India Today, Massey opened up on 12th Fail's release in China. He revealed that this is the result of the work of quite some time now, and the film will be released on over 20,000 screens in China. He said, "It has been in the works for a few months, but finally the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China.”

Speaking about how China has a huge demand for Indian cinema, Vikrant added, “There are more than 20,000 screens (given to 12th Fail). China really caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers (of screens).”

On the other hand, 12th Fail completed the milestone of 25 weeks in theaters, marking its silver jubilee. Expressing excitement on his Instagram, Vikrant who played the role of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film, penned, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you, audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen. Much love.”

Medha Shankr, who portrayed the character of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, wrote, “#12thFail celebrates its Silver Jubilee for an impressive theatrical run—25 weeks and going strong! Here’s to all who have made this a cinematic triumph!”

Meanwhile, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail also features Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

