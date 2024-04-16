Bollywood Newswrap, Apr 16: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Salman Khan's house; Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand attend KKR-RR IPL match
From Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's visit to Salman Khan's house to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand attending the KKR-RR IPL match, here are the top five highlights from Bollywood on April 16, 2024.
On the sixteenth of April, the Bollywood scene witnessed several noteworthy events. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan's house following the gunfiring incident. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted enjoying the KKR vs RR IPL match at Eden Gardens alongside director Siddharth Anand. These standout news items defined a bustling day in the world of Hindi cinema.
1. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan's residence in Bandra today to meet him after the horrific gun-firing incident. During his visit, the CM assured the actor and his family of their safety, stating that their security has been increased.
2. Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand enjoy KKR vs RR IPL match
Several glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand cheering and enjoying the KKR vs RR IPL match at Eden Gardens went viral on social media. King Khan also had the opportunity to meet cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the stands. The two exchanged polite greetings.
3. Fans think Anushka Sharma is back in town with her children
Today, on April 16, news broke out on X (Twitter) by some fans that Anushka Sharma and her children, Vamika and Akaay, have returned to Mumbai. The fans couldn’t help but express their excitement over her return after a long period of time.
4. Ranveer Singh and Atlee dance at Shankar’s daughter's wedding
Ranveer Singh recently attended director S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya’s wedding. A video of Ranveer grooving to the popular dance track Appadi Pode with Jawan director Atlee went viral, with even the bride and groom seen joining them on the dance floor.
5. Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal
On the Neelesh Misra show, Vikas Divyakirti, who appeared in the Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar starrer 12th Fail, shared his thoughts on the film Animal. He referred to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer as a 'fuhad and badtameez' film, adding that such films should not be made as they set society back by ten years.
