12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr starrer biographical drama to release in over 20,000 screens in China

The achievements for the 2023 biographical drama 12th Fail just don’t seem to stop. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead, the film, based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, won the hearts of audiences during its theatrical release and later on its OTT premiere.

Adding another feather to its cap, it has now been revealed that the movie is set to be released in China on over 20,000 screens.

Vikrant Massey expresses excitement for the release of 12th Fail in China

In a recent interview with India Today, Vikrant Massey, the lead actor of the highly acclaimed film 12th Fail, discussed its release in China. He revealed that this is the result of the work of quite some time now, and the film will be released in over 20,000 screens in China. He said, "It has been in the works for a few months, but finally the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China.”

Remarking that China has a huge demand for Indian cinema, Vikrant added, "There are more than 20,000 screens (given to 12th Fail). China really caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers (of screens)."

Vikrant expressed his enthusiasm for the China release but stated that it was very early to talk about whether he would be traveling to China to promote the film.

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr on the 25-week theatrical run of the 12th Fail

Recently, 12th Fail completed the milestone of 25 weeks in theaters, marking its silver jubilee. Sharing about the same on his Instagram, Vikrant penned, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you, audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen. Much love.”

Medha Shankr, who essayed the character of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, wrote, “#12thFail celebrates its Silver Jubilee for an impressive theatrical run—25 weeks and going strong! Here’s to all who have made this a cinematic triumph!”

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail also features Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

