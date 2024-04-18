Vicky Kaushal recalls his parents insisting on dance when guests visited; reveals Sunny Kaushal's 'gutter' mishap

Get ready for a laughter-packed episode as Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal grace the stage of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. A teaser clip of the upcoming episode was dropped by the OTT platform on Wednesday, promising an uproarious time. From reminiscing about parents forcing guests to dance to Vicky revealing a hilarious mishap involving Sunny and the gutter, this episode is bound to leave you in stitches.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Sunny Kaushal would end up in gutter during walks with dad

The brothers are set to reminisce about their childhood on the show, with Vicky Kaushal recalling some amusing anecdotes. He remembers how during walks with their father Sham Kaushal, they would sometimes find Sunny Kaushal in a gutter (manhole).

Additionally, Vicky shares a relatable experience from their middle-class upbringing, where their parents would often urge them to put on a dance performance whenever guests visited their home.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is now a weekly delight on Netflix, with three episodes already aired. The season kicked off with a star-studded episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor. This was followed by an exciting episode with cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Most recently, the show welcomed the team from Amar Singh Chamkila, with actors Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and director Imtiaz Ali gracing the stage.

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Sunny Kaushal is set to appear in the upcoming film Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile Vicky, recently featured in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and made an extended cameo appearance in Dunki. His next project is the period drama Chhaava.

