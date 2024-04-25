Medha Shankr compares 12th Fail's success with Gadar as it completes silver jubilee; Vikrant Massey shares happiness

12th Fail turned out to be one of the most unexpected hits of 2023. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film became the talk of the town immediately after its release and continued its successful run in cinemas even after its premiere on OTT platforms. As the film completed its silver jubilee in theaters, its lead actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr shared their happiness.

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr rejoice as 12th Fail celebrates its Silver Jubilee in theaters

Reflecting on the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey shared, "Right from childhood, I used to read the stories of the films completing Silver Jubilees. I grew up in that atmosphere, and reading these stories was a one-of-a-kind experience. Now when 12th Fail made the silver jubilee run, it felt like a re-release."

He noted the surreal feeling of the film still being screened in theaters and on OTT platforms. For any actor, this milestone is the pinnacle of achievement. The actor also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the film and his performance.

Medha Shankr expressed, "It’s quite unbelievable. It is a remarkable feat for any film to complete 25 weeks in theatres,” Shankr exclaims, adding, “It was Gadar long back which had this run of a silver jubilee and now it’s 12th Fail, so I am very happy, proud, and grateful to the audience for making this happen.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The cast and crew didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate this milestone. Shankr shared that they had a mini celebration at a theater, where they received certificates of the 25-week run. They cut a cake, creating a memorable and heartwarming moment for all involved.

For Shankr, the film has completely changed her career. She says everything turned around for her overnight. She can clearly see how her life was before the film and how it is after. Now, in her professional life, she now has access to filmmakers she only dreamed of collaborating with before. Because the film did so well and her performance was praised, big filmmakers trust her now. This has brought her many new job opportunities.

The recognition she got really picked up after the film was released on OTT platforms. Shankr says that the film was appreciated in theaters too, but it was after it came out on OTT that she truly felt what success was like. Whenever she went out, everyone wanted to take pictures with her, and her Instagram account became really popular.

Meanwhile, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail also features Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey heaps praise on Aspirants season 2; 'I really liked it'