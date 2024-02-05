Meet actor, who started his career with TV, acted in Mirzapur and is now a Bollywood star

To make a permanent mark in the glitzy world of Bollywood, actors work hard. They don't get to reach the high spot overnight and struggle year after year to finally cement their presence. Every year, rising actors are getting chances to fulfill their dreams as they join the industry. But there are a lot of stars who started their journey with the Television world and are now ruling the Bollywood industry.

Today's pick for us is an actor who started his career with roles in Television, and later acted in Mirzapur but currently enjoying roaring success and receiving a lot of love.

The actor that we are talking about is none other than Vikrant Massey. He is currently basking in the success of 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also stars Medha Shankr. Let's dive deep into his early life, Television career, Bollywood debut, luxury expenses, filmography, and many more.

Vikrant Massey's early life

Actor Vikrant Massey was born on 3rd April, 1987 in Nagbhid, Maharashtra, India. His parents are Jolly and Aamna and has an older brother, Mohsin.

Notably, Vikrant's paternal family follows Christianity and his maternal family follows Sikhism. Speaking about his parents, they were childhood sweethearts who eloped and got married.

About his educational background, Massey attended St. Anthony's High School in Versova with further studies being completed from R. D. National College of Arts & Science in Bandra, Mumbai. Being a well-trained dancer, he entered the stage at the age of 7 through small-scale dance and theater performances. With the support and guidance of his teachers and school principal, Massey took up performing arts as a career choice at a very young age. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, playing cricket, and video games.

Vikrant Massey's works in Television

The 12th Fail actor started his acting career with television and made his acting debut in 2007. He portrayed Aamir Hassan in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Being a trained contemporary or jazz dancer, Vikrant also worked with Shiamak Davar and served himself as a choreographer on the show.

In 2008, he portrayed one of the titular princes Dharam in the popular TV show Dharam Veer. He played alongside Rajat Tokas. The show received a lot of attention and love.

His fame became a household thing when he portrayed the role of Shyam Singh, a supportive husband opposite Vibha Anand in Balika Vadhu. He portrayed the character from 2009 to 2010.

Speaking about his first lead role, Massey aced the role of Murli Laal, who is married to a dwarf Bharti in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, from 2010 to 2011.

In 2013, Massey bagged one of the lead roles as Ayaan Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai opposite Ketki Kadam. In the same year, he hosted V The Serial and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. In 2014, he appeared for the last time on Television in the show Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai, before his Bollywood debut.

Vikrant Massey's Bollywood debut

He made his Hindi film debut in Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera (2013), alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. He played Singh's assistant and friend Devdas. In 2015, he played a supporting role opposite Ridhima Sud in Zoya Akhtar's family comedy-drama Dil Dhadakne Do. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. The film turned out to be a massive commercial success at the box office.

Massey's first lead role came with Konkona Sensharma's debut directorial venture A Death in the Gunj (2017). He then featured in films like Half Girlfriend, Lipstick Under My Burkha, the highly popular crime drama series Mirzapur (2018), and many more.

In his first film of 2020, Massey played the male lead opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Later, he played the lead in two Netflix films - Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Yami Gautam.

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail marks a 'restart moment' in his career

The actor's acting career faced a "restart moment" with Vidhu Vinod Chopra directing 12th Fail. The film was theatrically released in 2023. It was later released in Disney+ Hotstar as well. The film marked a significant point in Massey's career. He portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. Medha Shankr played the role of the IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi.

The film aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. On the other hand, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Notably, 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The cast of the film recently celebrated the film's 100 days in theaters.

Vikrant Massey's personal life and family

Speaking about his personal life and family, the actor got engaged to Sheetal Thakur in November 2019. They registered their marriage on 14 February 2022. On 18 February 2022, Massey married Thakur, in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

Vikrant Massey's luxury expenses

According to Lifestyle Asia, Vikrant Massey owns a plush house in Mumbai and luxury cars like a Volvo S90 worth INR 60.40 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire worth INR 8.40 lakh, and a Ducati Monster worth over INR 12 lakh, all of which contribute to Vikrant Massey’s net worth.

Vikrant Massey's filmography

From 12th Fail to Mirzapur, Vikrant proved his acting prowess. His natural acting skill never goes off track. Here's a list of the 10 best movies of the actor according to the IMDb rating.

Number Movie Names IMDb rating 1. 12th Fail (2023) 9.2/10 2. Mirzapur (2018) 8.5/10 3. Made In Heaven (2019) 8.2/10 4. Haseen Dillruba (2021) 6.9/10 5. Criminal Justice (2019) 8.1/10 6. Love Hostel (2022) 5.9/10 7. Gaslight (2023) 5.9/10 8. A Death in the Gunj (2016) 7.4/10 9. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) 7.0/10 10. Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) 5.7/10

Vikrant Massey's upcoming project

Work-wise, Vikrant is reportedly all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. While there were reports that Rajkumar Hirani will collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series. According to a report in News 18, this show is going to star Vikrant Massey in the lead. It will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past. It will be based on cybercrime and the 12th Fail actor will play the role of a cybercrime security expert.

