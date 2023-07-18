Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 5 lesser known facts about Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress you should know

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most promising and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is dedicated to every character she plays in films. Her natural acting captivates the hearts of fans. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the Yash Raj Films-produced and Sharat Katariya-directed romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Bhumi’s performance in her unorthodox debut earned her accolades across the board and sealed her place among the rising stars of the film industry. Here are 5 lesser-known facts about Bhumi Pednekar that you should know.

Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant at YRF before her debut

For the uninitiated, Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant director at Yash Raj Films for six years before she got her big break as an actress in the film industry. She first worked with Abhimanyu Ray while assisting him in casting films like Chak De! India, Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year and Teen Patti. After that, Bhumi joined casting director Shanoo Sharma as an assistant director.

According to a report on Dnaindia.com, Bhumi used to double up as an actor for auditions. The report further stated that YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma had signed a three-film deal with the actress.

Bhumi Pednekar went through full metamorphosis for the Dum Laga Ke Haisha role

In an interview with Vogue, Bhumi once revealed that for her role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she gained more than 20 kg in a span of one year. The actress weighed 90 kg during the shooting of the film, after which she reportedly lost the excess weight in five months following a strict diet.

Pednekar also once revealed in that interview that clean eating is a way of life for her. The actress was not allowed to eat chocolate or fizzy drinks as a child and prefers home-cooked meals. She said, “I believe that you should be mindful of what you eat, not how much you eat.”

Bhumi Pednekar was chosen from hundreds of women for Sandhya's role

Bhumi Pednekar was chosen out of hundreds of women who auditioned for the role of Sandhya in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Her first audition was a scene she performed as a demo to give the actors some reference, which the casting directors considered her first audition tape. After this, director Sharat Katariya called her for multiple auditions over several months before confirming her role as Sandhya.

Bhumi Pednekar watched Dum Laga Ke Haisha more than 45 times in theaters

The 34-year-old actress once shared with Farhan Akhtar that post-release, she watched her film Dum Laga Ke Haisha more than 45 times in local theaters. She was joined by her director Sharat Katariya. The actress also revealed that she even watched her film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha three times in Mumbai's Chandan theatre.

Bhumi Pednekar gave her first paycheck to her sister’s education

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar are true sibling goals. Their bond is one of the cutest in B-town. After earning her first paycheck from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi used it all for one of her sister’s terms at Jindal Global Law School.

