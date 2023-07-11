EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana calls Shah Rukh Khan an 'inspiration'; expresses desire to do film like Baazigar

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He is not only an actor but also a promising singer. The 38-year-old actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday. Amidst this excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana did an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and talked about his newly released single, Raatan Kaaliyan, his upcoming film, and also called Shah Rukh Khan his biggest inspiration. Here's what the actor said in the interview.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals Shah Rukh Khan inspires him the most

In the exclusive interview with us, Ayushmann said that Shah Rukh Khan inspires him very much. When he was asked what his dream role is, the actor said, "I've said this multiple times I would love to like probably like but since I played guy next door like yeah like that."

Ayushmann also revealed that he wants to do a film like Baazigar. He said, "I would love to do a Baazigar also then surprise the audience altogether."

Sharing a light smile, Ayushmann said that he is bringing up a lot of Shah Rukh Khan references. Stressing the point of SRK, the Doctor G actor said, "Shah Rukh Khan changed the game in the 90s and he chose those unconventional rules and you know inspired actors like me so I guess it will be unconventional but should be completely which is not expected out of me that surprises me."

Watch the full interview here:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to feature in Dream Girl 2. The film will be released on August 25. The cast of the comedy-drama also stars Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana on An Action Hero failing to deliver at box office: 'It was a difficult time then'