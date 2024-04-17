Ananya Panday reacts to being pitted against Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekar; here's what she said

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Ananya has carved a niche for herself in the industry and has delivered some top-notch performances alongside big names from the industry.

In a recent interview, Ananya talked about working alongside some very big names like Deepika Padukone, even early in her career. The actress opened up about rumors of fights and women being pitted against each other in the industry.

Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria

In a latest interview with Femina, Ananya Panday was questioned about the common occurrence of women being set against one another, which even occurred during her debut. However, Ananya swiftly rejected the notion.

She said, "This pitting against each other, especially when it comes to women, is done by a certain set of people or the media. All these controversies, rumours and stories when, in actuality, I've been lucky enough to work with women such as Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar very early on in my career and I've learned from them. We were really, really good friends when we were shooting, and we've kept in touch; every time we meet, there's warmth."

She further added, "This is true even with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. There’s a lot of comfort and love and support that I feel from them. Every female actor, especially the ones that I’ve come across, will always say that the women that they’ve encountered in the industry are some of their most long-lasting friends. They’ve gotten a lot of support from women within the industry, I don’t think anyone understands that from the outside"

Ananya Panday on the work front

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016).

Apart from this, Ananya Panday has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing Shankara with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

