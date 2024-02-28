Bhakshak director Pulkit recalls fighting cancer while researching for Bhumi Pednekar starrer: ‘I was in pain’

Bhakshak, the gripping thriller film based on true events, made its debut on OTT platforms this month. Directed by Pulkit, the film unfolds the narrative of a courageous journalist portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, who is resolute in uncovering a grave crime within a shelter home. In a recent interview, the director disclosed being in immense pain while researching for the film, revealing that he was battling cancer during that time.

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhakshak’s helmer Pulkit recalls fight with cancer while looking into shelter homes

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Pulkit, the director of Bhakshak, shared the difficult journey he faced in 2019 while battling cancer. He revealed, "I was in pain, a lot of pain in 2019, hooked to the IVs in the hospital, fighting a demon called cancer." Despite the immense challenges, Pulkit expressed his desire to emerge from these dark times by seeking out stories.

Pulkit disclosed that his wife, and also his co-writer, Jyotsana, suggested that writing could serve as a means to overcome their struggles. Together, they embarked on a quest to find narratives that could reflect upon pain and suffering. According to the director, it was during this search that they stumbled upon the tragic incident at a shelter home in Deoria.

As they delved deeper into their research, the couple uncovered similar cases in shelter homes across the country. The realization of the widespread suffering deeply shook them, prompting Pulkit to reflect, "And that was the moment we decided to make Bhakshak."

About Bhumi Pednekar’s movie Bhakshak

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, and Aditya Srivastava, Bhakshak is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was released on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

In a previous statement, director Pulkit expressed the profound satisfaction he experienced in shaping the narrative of an investigative journalist on her unwavering journey for justice and truth.

Bhumi had emphasized that Bhakshak stood as one of the most significant films of her career. She expressed, “This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives.”

