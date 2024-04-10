Srikanth Trailer: Patralekhaa proud of husband Rajkummar Rao; pens 'you are just the best at what you do'

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The trailer of the movie was dropped earlier today and has been receiving the love of an excited audience. After the drop, Rao’s wife Patralekhaa, who has been with him in this journey of transforming into the character of the entrepreneur took to social media and penned a lengthy post expressing pride and joy. Read on!

Patralekhaa showers love on husband Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth trailer releases

Last year, Rajkummar Rao was seen in the social drama film Bheed. Soon after, we started working on his next project titled Srikanth. As the trailer of the biographical movie was released earlier today, his friend and wife Patralekhaa took to social media and shared how scared she was when Rao was prepping to get into the character.

Sharing the trailer, she revealed that Rajkummar also cracked his rib while he was practicing blind cricket with his eyes shit. She also shared that at one point, she thought that the actor would go blind. She divulged in her post, “Rajjjjjjj, what an amazing trailer. I am so stoked for you and this amazing character that you played. I just want to scribble a couple of words about your journey with this character. It all started with you going to the blind school, the very next week you came home with almost a cracked rib as you were praticing blind cricket so you thought may well shut the eyes n play. I dint realise that this wasn’t the scary part.”

Take a look:

Talking about the scary part, the actress wrote, “The scary part began after a few days of your shoot when I saw your shoulder dropping your posture began to change. I kept yelling that you don’t have to do this. At some point I thought you were going to go blind with not letting your eyes rest. But I see you Rajuuuu, you are just the best at what you do. You devout your body & soul to the character. I consider myself lucky to be a part of your madness & super proud of you husband. But kabhi kabhi meri bhi sun liya karna yaar.”

Not just his wife, Rao’s Badhai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar also thinks that he is spectacular. Reacting to the trailer of the movie, the actress penned on her Instagram stories, “Aankhein khul gai yaar. This is just spectacular. You are spectacular Raju. No one like you yaar.” In her post, she also lauded the entire team for coming up with this masterpiece.

Take a look:

The film is set to make its theatrical debut on May 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: Srikanth Trailer Launch: Rajkummar Rao says he spent much time with Srikanth Bolla; opens up on challenging role