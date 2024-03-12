10 Best Rajkummar Rao movies showcasing his impressive acting prowess

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most gifted actors in the Indian film industry. Since his debut in 2010, he has delivered a string of critically acclaimed performances, showcasing remarkable versatility in his craft. Rajkummar also boasts a repertoire of commercial successes, solidifying his status as a dynamic performer. As he continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled talent, let's take a glimpse at some of the best Rajkummar Rao movies that warrant a viewing.

10 Best Rajkummar Rao Movies to captivate you:



1. Monica, O My Darling (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime/Thriller

Comedy/Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala Writer: Yogesh Chandekar

Yogesh Chandekar Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Monica, O My Darling, one of the recent movies of Rajkummar Rao, a young man embarks on a desperate journey to execute the perfect murder, aided by some unlikely allies and a nefarious plan.

2. Badhaai Do (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Harshavardhan Kulkarni Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial

Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Badhaai Do, considered one of Rajkummar Rao’s best movies, Shardul and Suman find themselves in a marriage of convenience. However, their tranquility is disrupted when Suman's unpredictable girlfriend moves in with them, unleashing chaos in their lives.

3. Ludo (2020)

Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins

2 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ludo draws viewers into a whirlwind of events involving a scandalous tape, a suitcase brimming with money, and unresolved scores, weaving together a gripping tale of interconnected lives and unpredictable twists.

4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Shelly Chopra Dhar Writer: Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal

Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga portrays the journey of a young woman from a small town, navigating the pressures from her family to settle down in marriage. As a writer endeavors to win her affection, she grapples with the daunting task of disclosing a deeply buried truth - her feelings for someone unexpected.

5. Stree (2018)

Running Time: 2 h 9 min

2 h 9 min IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Bannerjee

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Bannerjee Director: Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik Writer: Raj & DK

Raj & DK Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar

Earning its spot on the popular Rajkummar Rao movies list is Stree. Set in the town of Chanderi, its inhabitants live in dread of a spirit that preys on men at night. Vicky, accompanied by his companions, sets out to unravel the enigma surrounding this force.

6. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda

Director: Ratnaa Sinha

Writer: Kamal Pandey

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Among Rajkummar Rao's top movies is Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, where Satyendra and Aarti are brought together through an arranged marriage, only to find love blossoming between them. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when Aarti disappears on their wedding day.

7. Newton (2017)

Running Time: 1 hour 46 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav

Director: Amit V. Masurkar

Writer: Amit V. Masurkar, Mayank Tewari

Year of release: 2017

The Rajkummar Rao movie list also features Newton, where a government official is dispatched to a politically volatile region in Central India to oversee election duties. He faces many challenges as he strives to conduct a free and impartial election.

8. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Running Time: 1 hour 50 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/ZEE5

Bareilly Ki Barfi stands as one of the top Rajkummar Rao's comedy movies. The story revolves around Bitti, who is determined to meet the author of a transformative book. Her quest leads her to Chirag, a publisher, who persuades her that the writer is Pritam Vidrohi.

9. Kai Po Che (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Sports/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Writer: Pubali Chaudhuri, Supratik Sen, Abhishek Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kai Po Che narrates the tale of three friends who initiate an academy to nurture budding cricketers. However, amidst this, they are confronted with a series of challenges including an earthquake, political unrest, and communal tensions.

10. Shahid (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kay Kay Menon, Prabhleen Sandhu

Director: Hansal Mehta

Writer: Sameer Gautam Singh, Apurva Asrani

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Shahid, hailed as one of the best movies of Rajkummar Rao, chronicles the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, assassinated in 2010. Rajkummar's portrayal garnered widespread acclaim, earning him numerous accolades.

