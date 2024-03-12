10 Best Rajkummar Rao movies showcasing his impressive acting prowess
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Rajkummar Rao movies which guarantee to entertain the audiences with their narrative and performances.
Rajkummar Rao is one of the most gifted actors in the Indian film industry. Since his debut in 2010, he has delivered a string of critically acclaimed performances, showcasing remarkable versatility in his craft. Rajkummar also boasts a repertoire of commercial successes, solidifying his status as a dynamic performer. As he continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled talent, let's take a glimpse at some of the best Rajkummar Rao movies that warrant a viewing.
10 Best Rajkummar Rao Movies to captivate you:
1. Monica, O My Darling (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte
- Director: Vasan Bala
- Writer: Yogesh Chandekar
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Monica, O My Darling, one of the recent movies of Rajkummar Rao, a young man embarks on a desperate journey to execute the perfect murder, aided by some unlikely allies and a nefarious plan.
2. Badhaai Do (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah
- Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni
- Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Badhaai Do, considered one of Rajkummar Rao’s best movies, Shardul and Suman find themselves in a marriage of convenience. However, their tranquility is disrupted when Suman's unpredictable girlfriend moves in with them, unleashing chaos in their lives.
3. Ludo (2020)
- Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra
- Director: Anurag Basu
- Writer: Anurag Basu
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Ludo draws viewers into a whirlwind of events involving a scandalous tape, a suitcase brimming with money, and unresolved scores, weaving together a gripping tale of interconnected lives and unpredictable twists.
4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)
- Running Time: 2 hours
- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra
- Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar
- Writer: Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga portrays the journey of a young woman from a small town, navigating the pressures from her family to settle down in marriage. As a writer endeavors to win her affection, she grapples with the daunting task of disclosing a deeply buried truth - her feelings for someone unexpected.
5. Stree (2018)
- Running Time: 2 h 9 min
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Bannerjee
- Director: Amar Kaushik
- Writer: Raj & DK
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar
Earning its spot on the popular Rajkummar Rao movies list is Stree. Set in the town of Chanderi, its inhabitants live in dread of a spirit that preys on men at night. Vicky, accompanied by his companions, sets out to unravel the enigma surrounding this force.
6. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda
- Director: Ratnaa Sinha
- Writer: Kamal Pandey
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
Among Rajkummar Rao's top movies is Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, where Satyendra and Aarti are brought together through an arranged marriage, only to find love blossoming between them. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when Aarti disappears on their wedding day.
7. Newton (2017)
- Running Time: 1 hour 46 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav
- Director: Amit V. Masurkar
- Writer: Amit V. Masurkar, Mayank Tewari
- Year of release: 2017
The Rajkummar Rao movie list also features Newton, where a government official is dispatched to a politically volatile region in Central India to oversee election duties. He faces many challenges as he strives to conduct a free and impartial election.
8. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)
- Running Time: 1 hour 50 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon
- Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
- Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/ZEE5
Bareilly Ki Barfi stands as one of the top Rajkummar Rao's comedy movies. The story revolves around Bitti, who is determined to meet the author of a transformative book. Her quest leads her to Chirag, a publisher, who persuades her that the writer is Pritam Vidrohi.
9. Kai Po Che (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Sports/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri
- Director: Abhishek Kapoor
- Writer: Pubali Chaudhuri, Supratik Sen, Abhishek Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Kai Po Che narrates the tale of three friends who initiate an academy to nurture budding cricketers. However, amidst this, they are confronted with a series of challenges including an earthquake, political unrest, and communal tensions.
10. Shahid (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kay Kay Menon, Prabhleen Sandhu
- Director: Hansal Mehta
- Writer: Sameer Gautam Singh, Apurva Asrani
- Year of release: 2012
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Shahid, hailed as one of the best movies of Rajkummar Rao, chronicles the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, assassinated in 2010. Rajkummar's portrayal garnered widespread acclaim, earning him numerous accolades.
