Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet and more congratulate

After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, another power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are ready to take a new step ahead in their lives. Just a while back, the couple made a collaborative Instagram post to announce the arrival of their first child in September this year. Minutes after the post was shared, the expecting parents were swamped with several congratulatory wishes from the members of the industry.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce their first pregnancy

On February 29, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to their respective social media handles and dropped a cutesy post as they announced that they were expecting their first child. The power couple shared a photo featuring adorable elements including a little cap, shoes, balloons, infant clothes, and safety pins. The couple also revealed that the baby is due to arrive in September this year. Ranveer-Deepika didn’t write anything in the caption, but let the folded hand and nazar amulet emoji do the talking.

Bollywood celebs congratulate Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Minutes after the post was shared, the couple was swamped with inundated wishes from their friends from the industry. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Mubarak”, Radhika Madan, and Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations”, Kriti Sanon commented, “Omg!!!!Congratulations you two!!!” Sonakshi Sinha remarked, “Your best production yet!!!! So so happy for you both…congratulations”, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mira Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan who himself is an expecting father dropped red-heart emojis. In addition to this, 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey also exclaimed, “OMGGGGGGG!!!!Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko!!!”

The newly-wed Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “OMgggg congratulations sooooo happppy," Neha Dupia commented, “Congratulations! Welcome to the best hood ever.”

Recently, a report by The Week claimed that Deepika is preparing for motherhood. A source cited by the publication claimed, “The actor is said to be in her second trimester.” However, the couple shouted from the rooftop and treated the fans with the most special news of their life.

After years of courtship, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the nuptial knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony. On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe Singham Again. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff where Arjun Kapoor will shine on screen taking up an antagonist’s role.

