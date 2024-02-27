9 years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha: Bhumi Pednekar pens long note; says she ‘manifested’ being an actor as a child

Bhumi Pednekar stands as one of the most popular actresses in the film fraternity. Bursting onto the Bollywood scene in 2015 with her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi swiftly captured hearts with her compelling performances. As her first cinematic venture marks nine years since its release, Bhumi took a poignant moment to reflect on her trajectory, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the opportunities that have shaped her career. In a touching note, she shared the revelation that her passion for acting was a childhood dream she fervently manifested into reality.

Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 9 years of her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Today, February 27, 2024, marks the 9th anniversary of the beloved film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which Bhumi Pednekar starred as the lead. Taking to Instagram to commemorate this significant milestone, Bhumi shared a poignant post, featuring a video juxtaposing a scene from the movie with what appeared to be her audition or rehearsal footage. Alongside this visual representation of her journey, Bhumi penned a heartfelt note reflecting on her remarkable path in the industry.

In the caption, she expressed her profound gratitude, stating, “It’s been 9 years… Am so grateful to be able to wake up every day and do what I love so deeply.” Revealing a childhood aspiration turned reality, Bhumi shared, “All I ever wanted was to be an actor. I manifested this as a child. I believed this is going to happen to me and here we are.”

Summarizing her journey with humility and appreciation, Bhumi conveyed, “Every opportunity that came my way took me a step closer to my dream. From my 1st job as a casting assistant to Dum laga ke haisha to Bhakshak it been so fulfilling. Thank you my audience for accepting me with such love. All my filmmaker’s, co stars and my support team am full of gratitude.”

Extending heartfelt thanks to her parents and the cast and crew of her debut film, Bhumi said, “A special shoutout to @shanoosharmarahihai for being there when I needed it the most. To Adi sir & my entire team @yashrajfilmstalent. With the blessing of my father who’s always looking out for us from the heavens above and the unconditional love that my mum, samu, friends & family have always spoilt me with, I enter my 10th year motivated to keep going

@ayushmannk @imsanjaimishra @seemabhargavapahwa @sheeba.chadha #ManeeshSharma @sharatkatariya @alkaamin @yrf.”

