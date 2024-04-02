7 Best Kiara Advani movies that showcase her versatility

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses in contemporary times. Since making her acting debut in 2014 with the movie Fugly, Kiara has delivered numerous critically acclaimed performances and has featured in commercially successful films of diverse genres. As Kiara gears up to captivate audiences with her stunning talent and charm in her future projects, here are some of the best Kiara Advani movies that are worth your time and attention.

7 Best Kiara Advani movies for your entertainment:



1. Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Comedy

Romance/Drama/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao Director: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Writer: Karan Shrikant Sharma

Karan Shrikant Sharma Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of Kiara Advani’s latest movies. The poignant narrative revolves around her character Katha and a middle-class guy, Sattu, who falls head over heels for her. While Katha deals with the aftermath of a traumatic experience, Sattu vows to make her fall in love with him.

Advertisement

2. Govinda Naam Mera (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Comedy/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Govinda Naam Mera is a Kiara Advani movie with Vicky Kaushal. The story is centered on Govinda Waghmare who wants to divorce his wife to be with his girlfriend Sukku. As a court case continues over the ownership of a bungalow, he gets in trouble, leading to various chaotic and humorous situations.

3. Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

2 hours 28 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli Director: Raj Mehta

Raj Mehta Writer: Sumit Batheja, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh

Sumit Batheja, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jugjugg Jeeyo, one of the popular Kiara Advani movies, follows the attempts of Kukoo and Naina to tell their families about the truth of their strained relationship and their decision to get a divorce. However, as they reach India for his sister’s wedding, Kukoo’s father has a shock awaiting them.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Writer: Aakash Kaushik

Aakash Kaushik Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, considered one of Kiara Advani’s best movies, is the second installment in the iconic horror comedy franchise. A chance meeting between strangers Ruhaan and Reet leads them to a haunted mansion and the spirit of Manjulika, who seeks revenge.

Advertisement

5. Shershaah (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Biography/War/Drama

Biography/War/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer Director: Vishnuvardhan

Vishnuvardhan Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Sandeep Shrivastava Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra movie, Shershaah, is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, whose courage and determination played an important role in winning the Kargil War. The film also showcases his love story with his girlfriend Dimple.

6. Good Newwz (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Director: Raj Mehta

Raj Mehta Writer: Raj Mehta, Jyoti Kapoor, Rishabh Sharma

Raj Mehta, Jyoti Kapoor, Rishabh Sharma Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Good Newwz, a famous movie of Kiara Advani, two couples with the same surnames seek fertility treatment and wait for the birth of their babies. However, they land up in an unexpected and chaotic situation once they realize their doctor’s grave error.

7. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Running Time: 3 hours 10 mins

3 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Sports/Drama

Biography/Sports/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher

Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Dilip Jha

Neeraj Pandey, Dilip Jha Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, regarded as one of the finest Kiara Advani movies, showcases the journey of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from his childhood, time at the Railways, cricketing career, to his efforts in winning the World Cup tournament in 2011. Kiara portrays the role of Sakshi, the sportsman’s wife.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Kiara Advani has a number of exciting projects on the horizon. These include the political action thriller Game Changer with actor Ram Charan. Kiara is also set to enter the YRF spy universe with the action-packed movie War 2. Additionally, she will portray the lead role in the highly anticipated franchise film Don 3.

ALSO READ: 6 Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji movies displaying their talent and chemistry