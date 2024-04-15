Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar hits back at haters accusing them of getting surgery: ‘What plastic?’

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar's journey in the industry started as an assistant casting director. But finally, she got her first role as an overweight bride in Dum Laga Ke Haisha with Ayushmann Khurrana. She is often seen doing powerful roles in films that leave the audience with some food for thought. While she is an opinionated and strong woman, her sister Samiksha Pednekar is also someone who knows how to give people a taste of their own medicine.

Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha Pednekar responds to haters

A while ago, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar dropped a collaborative post on Instagram. In the clip, the two can be seen flaunting their glam and touching up on their lipsticks. Sharing the video, they wrote, ‘Me and my best friend.’

While some people online were taken aback by how similar the beautiful sisters looked, others trolled them alleging that they had gone under the knife and done plastic surgery to look that way. A user commented, “This is what happens we have the same surgeon, we can't differentiate both of them.” Responding to this, Samiksha, who is a lawyer by profession wrote, “Or same parents? Maybe?”

A second one opined, “Life in plastic it's so fantastic” with a laughing emoji. The social media personality was quick to react, “What plastic?”

Bhumi and her younger sister Samiksha are so similar that they are often misjudged as twins. However, in an old interview, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress clarified that they are not twins. The actress told ETimes, “Contrary to what many think, we are not twins. We are sisters, and, according to some people, we look very similar, though we don't think so. But she is my best friend and as we are growing up, I feel our relationship is just growing thicker.

Bhumi Pednekar’s work front

Bhumi started 2024 with the crime thriller film Bhakshak. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan, the movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. It made its OTT debut on February 9, 2024.

