Ektaa Kapoor reacts to Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill’s Thank You For Coming BO debacle: ‘Left a very strange...’

Popular Kapoor duo Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their latest venture, Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy film led by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances is ruling the box-office. Before Crew, the producer duo collaborated on Bhumi Pednekar’s Thank You For Coming, which couldn’t do many wonders at the box office. In a recent interview, the duo reacted to the same.

Ektaa Kapoor on Thank You For Coming's underperformance at Box -office

The producer duo Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are not related to each other, yet their professional collaborations have brought success with movies like Veere Di Wedding. However, their last outing Thank You For Coming was a comedy film that explored female sexuality and their desire to seek pleasure in a world that is not too concerned about how a woman feels. Despite international acclaim, the film underperformed at the Indian box office.

While speaking to Variety, in a recent interview, Ektaa R Kapoor reacted to the response it received commercially and stated, “It has left a very strange pain in my heart because the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don’t know what happened.”

She went on to reflect on the social media trolling they had to go through as she recalled, “And the hate spamming we went through – our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred, because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what’s gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I’ll have to hide again.”

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

After Crew, Ektaa R Kapoor has the highly-talked about Dibakar Banerjee’s sequel to 2010 hit LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. A few days back, the teaser of the film was released that promised to touch upon bolder subjects in the internet age. It also offered a glimpse of actors like Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Anu Malik, and Swastika Mukherjee among others as a part of the film. Backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film will be released on April 19, 2024.

