Bhumi Pednekar is not only synonymous with her unconventional roles in films but also for her eclectic fashion choices. Her chic and cool outfits always inspire fashionistas to have fun with their fashion game and enjoy the result.

In fact, Bhumi Pednekar served another fashionable moment recently as she posted pictures of herself in a cool and comfortable all-white outfit. The look screamed perfect vacation wear, and we absolutely love it! So, why don’t we dive right in and check out the Badhaai Do actress’ stylish OOTD?

Bhumi Pednekar looked beyond gorgeous in an all-white ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar has jetted off to Goa to enjoy her summer vacation. And she already has begun slaying with her outfit choices for the trip. She recently wore a stylish all-white ensemble that was a proper vacation-ready revelation.

This ensemble featured the white Kiss The Sky Lulu Cami with sleek straps, which was crafted at Urban Outfitters. The deep and alluring neckline of the cropped top with a stylish body-hugging silhouette accentuated the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ curves. Its hyper-femme design also looked just great on the diva.

The Lust Stories actress’ camisole was further paired with matching white ankle-length and high-waisted pants that looked just right with the top. These stylish pants with a tie-up at the waist and a rather wide-legged silhouette made her outfit all the more chic and comfortable. It also had slightly flared edges with a pleated design that we adored.

Bhumi kept things effortlessly cool with a slight Gen-Z aesthetic for this stylish outfit. She completed the ensemble with matching white flat sandals that made the outfit look comfortable while giving the whole ensemble a well-thought-out appeal. We loved the generally laid-back and easy-breezy vibe of the whole outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessory picks were also great

Pednekar also kept things minimalistic by going with a natural-looking makeup look with a pretty matte nude lipstick. The diva also went with an effortlessly elegant and easily manageable sleek high bun with a middle parting which was a great choice for her hairdo to keep cool in summers.

Even Bhumi’s accessories game was on point. She added a layered choker with a sleek gold layer and a pearly white beaded layer that perfectly matched the whole outfit. She also added matching rings to elevate the outfit. However, her sleek and tinted geometric sunglasses with a gold frame from Celine had our attention. They came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 49,398 and won our hearts. We’re sincerely obsessed with her frames!

So, what did you think of Bhumi Pednekar’s stylish outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

