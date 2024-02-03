Happy birthday Waheeda Rehman: Did you know veteran actress was supposed to star in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

Waheeda Rehman, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, has graced the silver screen with her presence in numerous iconic films throughout her illustrious career, including Guide, Chandni, Rang De Basanti, and many more. As the actress celebrates her birthday today, let's take a moment to reminisce about an intriguing anecdote from her life. It's worth noting that Waheeda ji was originally slated to star in Karan Johar's timeless family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, she had to step away from the project.

Waheeda Rehman shot scenes for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but opted out of Karan Johar’s film

In a special segment available on Dharma Productions' YouTube channel, Karan Johar delved into the deleted scenes of his iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. During this insightful discussion, the director shared a touching anecdote about his experience working with Waheeda Rehman in the movie.

Expressing his deep admiration for the legendary actress, Karan revealed, “I was very very honored to work with this fine lady. I had been a fan of her ever since I saw the film Guide.” He emphasized the significance of their connection, noting that Waheeda ji had been a close family friend for many years. Karan expressed his joy at her agreement to join the cast of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham after a decade-long hiatus since her last movie, Lamhe.

Recalling the moment he approached her for the role of a Daadi, Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the film, Karan highlighted the regal presence he sought for the character. Not needing further clarification, Waheeda ji graciously accepted the role. The production even commenced shooting, including a sequence featuring her in the title track.

Watch the full segment here:

However, Karan then shared that an unfortunate turn of events led to her unexpected departure from the project due to circumstances beyond her control. Despite this setback, Karan cherishes the moments they shared on set. He reflected, "But I still treasure those few shots I have of Waheeda ji. At least I can say when I have to go down memory lane and say that I did work with the legend Waheeda Rehman."

In the star-studded ensemble cast of the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the screen with their stellar performances. While originally intended for Waheeda Rehman, the role of Amit ji's mother was ultimately portrayed by Achala Sachdev.

