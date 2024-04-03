Has Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana shoot begun? First PIC from set goes viral

Ever since Nitesh Tiwari announced his upcoming project Ramayana, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film. And after it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor is going to portray the role of Lord Ram in the magnum opus, fans have been jumping with joy to see him in this never-seen-before avatar. After several pictures from the actor's prep sessions have gone viral on social media, we got our hands on the first picture from the sets of this unannounced film as April 3 marks day 1 of the shoot.

First day on Ramayana set

Taking to her Instagram stories, Akruti Singh shared a picture of a set. The set looked under construction. With several pillars and wooden walls, the set was well-covered and not much could be seen. Except for a bit of some temple-like dome structure nothing is visible. But what caught everyone’s attention was the text that was written in the story.

Akruti Singh wrote, “Ramayana Day 1”. This picture has sparked speculation that it is from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor starter Ramayana that she is talking about.

Check it out:

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Nitesh Tiwari will kick-start Ramayana on April 2 in Mumbai. Sources close to the film revealed that a set has been created at Film City and that is where the journey of this divine film begins. It is said to be a set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process. The source further added that the first schedule begins with the child artists playing the part of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat.

“Nitesh Tiwari will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers. Shishir Sharma has been cast to play the role of Guru Vasishtha, whereas the names of child artists have been kept under wraps for now. It's a pure and honest take on Ramayana, and the makers are being very cautious to do justice to every part that's written in the books. It's a trilogy and the intent is to not just make a visual spectacle, but a film that can educate generations to follow,” the source added.

