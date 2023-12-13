EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON

On October 3, 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are locked to play the part of Lord Ram and Sita, whereas Yash will be playing the evil force, Raavan. We also informed our readers that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024 with Ranbir, and Sai and Yash will be joining the team from July next year (Read Here). And now, we have some more exclusive updates on the timeline of the shoot.

Ramayana on floors around March 2024

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari is all set to take his epic tale on floors in February/March 2024. “The entire world of Ramayana has been created by Nitesh Tiwari and the National Award-Winning Filmmaker is all set to take the film on floors in March next year. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar Winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic. The makers intend to introduce a new technology of filmmaking with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted multiple times. Right from 3D scans to look tests – all the aspects of pre-production have been concluded with the three leads – Ranbir, Sai, and Yash,” revealed a source close to the development.

As reported by us before, Yash will be joining the team of Ramayana in the month of July, once he wraps up a major chunk of his next feature film, the Geetu Mohandas-directed Toxic. “Yash has an extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, which is more of a story building of Ram and Sita with character introduction of Hanuman. The second part will chronicle the arc of Raavan’s character and the actor is excited to enter into this auspicious world of Nitesh Tiwari. Yash was bowled over by the visuals and the purity with which Nitesh intends to retell Ramayana to the audience today,” the source added. The official announcement for Ramayana is also around the corner.

Ranbir Kapoor off to LA for Pre-Viz

As a part of pre-production for Ramayana, Ranbir is expected to visit the VFX office of DNEG in LA early next year. “There is some tech rehearsal expected to take place in LA in January 2024 and RK will be off to the US for a couple of weeks. It's essentially for pre-viz,” the source concluded.

Ramayana: Part One of the trilogy will hit the big screen in the second half of 2025, and will be the biggest Indian release of the year. The makers have been in conversation with Sunny Deol for the part of Hanuman, however, the actor is yet to say yes to come on board the film. The casting for other key characters of Ramayana is currently in progress. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

