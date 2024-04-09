Heeramandi Trailer: Alia Bhatt dubs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show ‘magic,’ Vicky Kaushal is stunned by ‘top-notch’ drama

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forte is to come up with magnus opus projects and woo the audience with its storyline, impressive star cast, costumes, soundtracks, and never-seen-before lavish sets. The filmmaker has done it again with his debut OTT venture, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

After the trailer launch today of the most anticipated TV series, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal took to social media to laud the team for coming up with this mass entertainer.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most ambitious projects. The filmmaker has already made the audience restless by unveiling the talented ensemble cast of the upcoming web series and giving them a glimpse of the grandeur they are to witness in it. Earlier today, the trailer of the period drama television show was dropped, and it has blown away the minds of the audience. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are also in awe of Bhansali’s creation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt reposted the trailer of the Netflix original series and penned, “Ufffff!! Just magic!!”. Joining her is Dunki actor Vicky Kaushal, who was stunned by the glimpse of the show. He also shared the trailer and opined, “How stunning is this! The world building, the drama… top notch!!”

Sonakshi Sinha talks about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 12 years

Sonakshi Sinha attended the grand trailer launch of the TV show in Delhi. While talking about the eight-part series, she also opened up about working with the ace filmmaker after more than a decade. Both of them last collaborated in 2012 with Rowdy Rathore.

Sharing her thoughts, the actress said, “Just the fact that it came from Sanjay sir, and I love his work. He has been very fond of me since I worked with him in Rowdy Rathore. He was the producer. Since then, he's extremely fond of me, and we have been trying to do something together.”

The Mission Mangal actress added, “I feel truly blessed that the director has seen me like nobody has ever seen me before and has presented me in a world like nobody has seen me before. Thank You, Sanjay sir, we really miss you here today. From the entire cast and crew of Heeramandi, we want to say a big Thank You, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

Fardeen Khan on his return to the screen after 14 years

With the show, Fardeen Khan will return to the screen as Wali Mohammed. During the launch event, he said, “It’s been a very long gap for me, it’s been almost about 14 years. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with this stellar star cast and a platform like Netflix and, of course, the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

With Heeramandi, SLB will be stepping foot into the world of streaming. Set in the 1940s, the movie revolves around the lives of the courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. The film features actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Adhyayan S Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan. The series will be released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

