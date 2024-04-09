Heeramandi Trailer Launch: Sonakshi Sinha talks about reuniting with SLB after Rowdy Rathore; 'He's been very fond of me'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his directorial debut in the OTT space with his ambitious web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, which stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead, is being highly awaited by fans.

After much wait, the film's trailer was released today at a grand event in Delhi. While interacting with the media, the film's lead actresses opened up about their experience of being a part of the series Heeramandi and shared what it felt like working with SLB.

Sonakshi Sinha on collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 12 years

Sonakshi Sinha collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in 2012 with Rowdy Rathore. SLB produced the film, which had Akshay Kumar in the title role and was directed by Prabhudheva. Now, 12 years after RR, both Sonakshi and SLB have come together for Heeramandi.

Speaking about collaborating with the ace filmmaker, she said, "Just the fact that it came from Sanjay sir, and I love his work. He has been very fond of me since I worked with him in Rowdy Rathore. He was the producer. Since then, he's extremely fond of me, and we have been trying to do something together."

"I feel truly blessed that the director has seen me like nobody has ever seen me before and has presented me in a world like nobody has seen me before. Thank You, Sanjay sir, we really miss you here today. From the entire cast and crew of Heeramandi, we want to say a big Thank You, Sanjay Leela Bhansali," she concluded.

Sanjeeda Shaikh on working with SLB in Heeramandi

Sanjeeda Shaikh, who also plays one of the lead roles, talked about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi. "I can't just mention one quality, and to begin with, I can only say that in the world of remakes, if we have someone so honest and authentic like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And to be sitting on a stage as his heroine, I think it's quite an achievement for me. It's unbelievable. I don't know what I just saw right now." she said.

Further talking about one thing she learned from Sanjay, Sanjeeda added, "Whenever he enters the set, it feels like first time he's entering the set. He wants to reinvent with every shot and every scene that he does."

The actress concluded by saying it's so beautiful that he seeds that belief in his actors, which brings out the best in them.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who imparts his majestic signature style to narratives of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead and also features Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

The series is about a power struggle between arch nemeses Mallikajaan and Fareedan for the succession of Heeramandi, a realm where courtesans reign as queens. Amidst this struggle, the story unfolds around Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, who becomes the last hope for the future.

The plot takes a turn as Alam faces the choice between relinquishing power and embracing the love of one man over the admiration of many. Set against the backdrop of pre-independent India during the freedom movement, Heeramandi promises to be an epic saga encompassing love, power, betrayal, struggle, and the ultimate quest for freedom.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be available for Netflix streaming starting May 1.