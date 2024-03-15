Imtiaz Ali heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor; says 'He has so much interest in acting'

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the entertainment industry. He has directed several super-hit films to date. During a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about Ranbir Kapoor whom he directed in two popular films - Rockstar and Tamasha. The director said that Ranbir does not need any reason to act and also shared why he thinks so.

Imtiaz Ali speaks about his Rockstar co-star Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Imtiaz Ali spoke fondly of Ranbir Kapoor. He shared that Ranbir does not wait for the right script or character like other actors.

“In Greek language, the word for talent and interest are the same. He has so much interest in this work that it has become the base of his talent. That is why he is so talented because he is actually interested,” said the filmmaker.

Ali further added, “Even if you don’t make a film, just give him a scene, and he will keep acting. This means that he doesn’t need a reason to act. He doesn’t think that ‘if something good comes, then I will act.’ So I think that is interesting."

Imtiaz Ali on Ranbir Kapoor discussing Rockstar story with him

During the same interview, Imtiaz Ali shared that the first narration between the actor and director happened with Ranbir Kapoor narrating the story. The filmmaker was discussing another story with the actor when the Animal star brought up the story of Rockstar.

Recalling the time, Imtiaz shared, “He said, ‘Sir there is a story of yours I heard about from a friend. You wanted to make it with John (Abraham) at that time. This is the story.’ So actually the narration of the film happened with him telling me the story. When he was saying all this, I was looking at him and thinking, ‘If this guy does this film, it would be so nice.’ So I asked him ‘You like this? You want to do it?'”

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's next directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, will stream on Netflix from April 12.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Ramayana and he also has Love & War, where he will share the screen with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

