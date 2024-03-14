Imtiaz Ali on 'very high rate' to Shah Rukh Khan as human being; recalls being unsure of approaching him for Socha Na Tha

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the entertainment industry. He has given several super hit films to date. During a recent interview, the director opened up about his debut film, Socha Na Tha, and revealed that his first producer was very keen on casting Shah Rukh Khan for it. He also spoke fondly of SRK and gave him a 'very high rate' as a human being.

Imtiaz Ali recalls being unsure of approaching Shah Rukh Khan for debut film Socha Na Tha

During a recent conversation with Mashable India's The Bombay Dream, Imtiaz Ali shared an interesting anecdote about his debut film, Socha Na Tha. He revealed that while his first producer was keen on casting Shah Rukh Khan, Imtiaz himself was not sure about approaching the superstar.

Recalling the incident, Imtiaz said, "The first producer of the film wanted me to cast Shah Rukh Khan as lead in Socha Na Tha. I was like, 'How will I meet Shah Rukh Khan? How will he do this film, and if Shah Rukh will do this film, then why will I need you?' But all of this happened before I came to Sunny Deol."

Praising SRK as a human being, Ali further added, "Shah Rukh Khan is an amazing person. His human qualities, he is maximum in everything that he does. He has a lot of capacity. As a human being, I will rate him very, very high. He is more interested in other people than himself; that's why he is such a big star."

In an earlier interview with Lallantop, Imtiaz Ali opened up about how Sunny Deol was involved in producing Socha Na Tha. When Sunny learned that his cousin Abhay Deol was going to collaborate with Imtiaz on a film project, he immediately offered to back it. The film featured Abhay and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles.

"Sunny Deol must have heard from somewhere that Abhay is planning to do a film. So, he summoned me and told me, 'Ye kya ho raha hai? Pehle main approve karunga fir ye film banegi. I will produce it. (What is happening? This film will be made after my approval)," Imtiaz said in that interview.

About Socha Tha Na

Speaking about Socha Na Tha, the story follows a boy who is forced to meet a girl and get married to her. Even though he refuses to do so, they become good friends. However, when they both get engaged to different people, they realize that they've fallen in love with each other.

