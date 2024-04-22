OPINION: Imtiaz Ali and his musical storytelling are truly ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

The love for Bollywood among cinephiles stems from its storyline and music. I wouldn’t hesitate to admit that Imtiaz Ali has added a new layer by utilizing both key dimensions in his films. Not abiding by the popular culture, but truly his movies Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Tamasha have been stellar pieces in narrating poignant stories.

His latest directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, added a new benchmark in storytelling. In the following write-up, we’re delving into the above-mentioned movies and how Imtiaz Ali used music as a multidimensional factor in his films, collaborating with Irshad Kamil and AR Rahman.

Imtiaz Ali and his musical excellence in his classic directorials

Amar Singh Chamkila

In the soul-stirring musical album of his latest release, Vida Karo and Ishq Mitaaye carved a special place in my heart. Ishq Mitaaye is used metaphorically to symbolize something that both makes and breaks you - be it Amarjot and Chamkila's love for each other or their passion for music.

Vida Karo was nothing but a heartbreaking track that comes in the film’s climax, denoting legendary singers unabashedly bidding adieu to the hypocritical world.

Rockstar

The 2011 release, Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor was the heart-touching story of a young boy who finds himself in the pursuit of becoming a successful musician.

Jordan’s different states of mind have been beautifully captured in Jo Bhi Main, Phir Se Ud Chala, and Naadan Parindey denoting agony, frustration, angst, hope, and emotions as he goes through the film.

Meanwhile, another masterpiece of songs including Kun Faaya Kun, Tum Ho, and Tum Ko were made in collaboration with AR Rahman. These songs lyrically and visually represented how Jordan after reaching his career’s height found solace away from everyone. The intimacy showed between both the characters in the mountains as they ride a bike denoted being happy in each other’s company.

The maestro filmmaker also beautifully made a choice to poetically narrate the story of the female protagonist with Hawa Hawa. For the unversed, it is an adapted folklore from the Czech Republic that also resonates with Heer in the film. An interesting parallel has been drawn between the queen and Heer.

Tamasha

After Rockstar, Tamasha is one of those Imtiaz Ali films that enjoys an extreme fan following. Led by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the most beautiful song that has ruled music play charts and my playlist as well is Agar Tum Saath Ho. It was only years later that I realized the metaphoric meaning of the song which made me love it all the more.

Not just a soulful song, but it also represents a constant fight between the heart and the mind. Keeping the minutest detailing in mind, Ranbir’s Ved in colorless clothes hinting towards his boring corporate life and Deepika’s Tara in the bright-colored clothes representing the joyful heart, the song surely is a masterpiece.

One particular line, “Tum saath ho, ya naa ho kya faraq hai, berang thi zindagi berang hai agar tum saath ho,” presents Ved’s emotions who believe his life would remain a wreck irrespective he has Tara in his life.

Jab We Met

Last one on the list is Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The film which has attained a cult status also portrayed the emotional arcs through music. Starting with Hum Jo Chalne Lage as Geet and Aditya start off with their journey to Aaoge Jab Tum as Geet awaits her beloved and culminating with Mauja Hi Mauja, as everything ends on a happy note, the songs depicted the mood of the film in true sense.

