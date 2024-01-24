Kajol shares heart-warming post with daughter Nysa on National Girl Child Day; ‘Let’s make our girls strong’

Kajol is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her acting, she is quite active on social media where she keeps sharing her day-to-day personal and professional life updates. On the personal front, the actress is happily married to Ajay Devgn and the two are proud parents to a daughter and a son-Nysa and Yug. On various occasions, both the celebrated stars are seen showering love on their kids on social media. Today, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the actress dropped a powerful post.

Kajol shares photo with daughter Nysa and pens a powerful message on National Girl Child Day

Today, on January 24, Kajol hopped onto her social media handle and shared an endearing photo with her loving daughter, Nysa Devgan which was clicked by her son Yug Devgan. This post celebrates the significant day of National Girl Child Day. Along with the picture, she wrote an inspiring caption dedicated to all the girls, aiming to empower them.

She expressed, “When you have a girl you always wonder what will the world throw at her? Will she be able to stand with her male counterparts and will the world support her.. on this day let’s make our girls strong enough to stand up for themselves regardless of the world and do our best to make this world a place where even their daughters will thrive.. let’s work towards that. @nysadevgannn #nationalgirlchildday #shotbyyugdevgan”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Kajol is absolutely stunning in the picture, wearing a gorgeous gold-hued saree adorned with intricate embellishments. Her matching halter-neck blouse and ponytail hairstyle complete the look perfectly. The actress also adds a touch of elegance with a beautiful pair of earrings. On the other hand, the star-kid looks mesmerizing in a pink lehenga with heavy embroidery. She pairs it with a cropped blouse and leaves her hair open, creating a stunning hairdo.

It's worth noting that you can actually see their adorable little munchkin Yug's reflection on the glass as he captures the precious moment between the mother and daughter.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s anthology series, Lust Stories 2. Furthermore, she has Karan Johar’s Sarzameen in the pipeline, which will also mark Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan drops shirtless PIC with wife on third anniversary; reveals playing THIS song to propose her