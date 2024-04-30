Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha gets new release date; romantic thriller to hit cinemas in July

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is one of the most awaited films of the year. The romantic-thriller is directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has earlier delighted fans with movies like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on April 26, but that couldn’t happen.

In the latest update, igniting the audience’s anticipation of the film, the film's new release date has been revealed. Read for further details.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha gets a new release date

Everyone has been eyeing the long-anticipated Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer, the romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. After a long wait, it has been revealed that the film will finally hit the theaters on July 5, 2024. The official announcement by the makers is yet-awaited.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Apart from Ajay and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Majrekar in pivotal roles. The film will mark the first collaboration between Neeraj Pandey and Ajay Devgn. The film is backed by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios) and presented by NH Studios, A Friday Filmworks Production.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have earlier worked in numerous films together. The duo was last seen together in the 2022 release, Drishyam 2 which was a sequel to their 2015 release film.

Ajay Devgn's work front

It won’t be wrong to say that the coming year is surely a busy year for Devgn. Last seen in the biographical sports drama, Maidaan, Devgn will be next seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, followed by Rohit Shetty’s eagerly-awaited Singham Again. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again is poised to hit the theaters on Independence Day later this year, i.e. August 15, 2024.

