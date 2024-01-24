Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has been happily married to Natasha Dalal since 2021. The couple is often seen painting the town red with their several public appearances as they step out for movies, parties, or romantic date nights. The couple who has been blissfully married for three years is celebrating their third wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the actor dropped an old photo as he recalled posing the question to Natasha.

Varun Dhawan drops a throwback photo with Natasha Dalal from when he proposed to her

On January 24th, Varun Dhawan shared a nostalgic picture on his Instagram. The photo features Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal, standing by the pool, completely soaked in water. In his caption, Varun reminisced about the special moment when he proposed to Natasha, with the romantic melody of Mark Anthony's song playing in the background.

“Happy 3 baby #tbt 3 and half years back when I proposed while mark anthonys song played”, he wrote in the caption. In the picture, the adorable couple is seen beaming wide smiles for the lens as Natasha flaunts her engagement ring. It is worth mentioning that Varun has added Mark Anthony’s You Sang To Me song in the background, suggesting the special song was played at the time of the proposal as well.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Varun can be seen in the picture, striking a pose without a shirt and wearing yellow boxer shorts. On the other hand, Natasha is sporting a black swimsuit with a white wrap-around skirt. As soon as the post was shared, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comments section with heartfelt anniversary wishes for the couple, accompanied by red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Varun and Natasha dated for some time before sealing the deal on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug in the presence of limited family members and friends.

Diving into Varun Dhawan's work front

Speaking of Varun Dhawan’s work front, the actor has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline which includes his long-awaited, VD 18 which stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. Backed by Murad Khetani and Atlee, the film is targeting a release on May 31, 2024.

Furthermore, he will also be seen collaborating with his father David Dhawan for a comic caper. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed our readers that the film will go on floors this year in April.