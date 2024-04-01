Karan Johar's cryptic post for stars going under the knife: 'Karlo jitna bhi botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi'

On Monday morning, filmmaker Karan Johar decided to share some honest thoughts. He criticized people who resort to cosmetic procedures like fillers and surgeries, pointing out that despite all the changes they make to their appearance, they still seem unsatisfied. Since he didn't mention any specific individuals in his post, it's unclear who he's addressing.

Karan Johar takes a jibe at celebs getting fillers and botox

Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to mock celebs who go under the knife. He wrote, “Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti…Make up laga lo umar hai ghat thi. Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya… Naak badalne se gandh itar nahi banti. Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye… Lekin meri jaan…Fitrat nahi badalti (

Using fillers won't bring true fulfillment. Makeup can make you look younger. Even with lots of Botox, you might end up looking like you've been stung by a bee. Altering your nose won't change your personality. Surgery might change your appearance, but not who you are inside)".



A few days ago, Johar had penned a similar note reflecting on his relationship status. The director wrote, “Ek saathi ke bina hojaye guzara, AC ka temperature nahi badlegi hamara. Nahi milegi mohobbat, na sahi. Separate bathroom ka compromise hoga hi nahi. Monogamy ka demand ghanta hoga poora. Zindagi aur options Kahan milte hain dobaara. Ab toh single status ko karlo celebrate. Anniversary se behtar hai another date.

(Surviving without a partner won't change the temperature of the AC for us. We might not find love, and that's okay. There won't be any compromise on having a separate bathroom. Fulfilling the demand for monogamy is out of the question. Where do we find life and options again? It's time to celebrate being single. 'Another date' is better than an anniversary)".

On the professional front, Johar's latest directorial venture was the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, the movie did decent business at the box office.

