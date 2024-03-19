Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Karan Johar announces Jugjugg Jeeyo 2 with Anil Kapoor; Varun Dhawan chooses No Entry 2 instead; WATCH
Karan Johar makes a big reveal: Jugjugg Jeeyo 2 is on the cards with Anil Kapoor on board, while Varun Dhawan sets his sights on No Entry 2. Check it out!
Amidst the dazzling setting of Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 18, the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 unfolded in all its glory. A beacon of cinematic brilliance, this event brought together luminaries from the entertainment industry for a night to remember.
Adding to the excitement were the thrilling announcements of sequels to beloved films like Jugjugg Jeeyo and No Entry made by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan respectively.
Karan Johar announces Jugjugg Jeeyo 2; Varun Dhawan gears up for No Entry 2
In an entertaining moment captured by Pinkvilla, Karan Johar shares a lighthearted exchange with Anil Kapoor on stage. Johar affectionately declares, "Anil ji mere favorite superstar hain," praising Kapoor's generosity by revealing, "Aur itna bada dil hai inka ki inhone kaha ki Jugjugg Jeeyo 2 wo free kar rahe hain." Initially surprised, Kapoor quickly responds with a jovial "Done done," sealing the deal.
The excitement doesn't stop there, as they invite Varun Dhawan to join them on stage. Johar announces, "Aaj hum Pinkvilla ke stage par officially Jugjugg Jeeyo 2 announce kar rahe hain." Dhawan adds to the fun by turning to Boney Kapoor and quipping, "Agar aap log Jugjugg Jeeyo 2 kar rahe ho toh main No Entry 2 kar raha hoon."
Take a look:
Pinkvilla previously revealed that Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are teaming up for No Entry 2. With an impressive cast including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, and Anees Bazmee onboard as writer and director.
