Katrina Kaif reveals her favorite thing about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law; loves cooking THIS dish

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a beloved couple in Bollywood. They have been happily married for nearly two years. On different occasions, they have shown their support for each other and openly expressed their deep love. It's safe to say that Katrina, who married into a Punjabi family, has impressively adapted to her new life. She even confirmed this during her recent Ask Me Anything session.

The actress is currently enjoying great success in her professional career after the release of her latest film, Merry Christmas. The movie has received positive feedback from both the audience and industry experts. Recently, Katrina took to Instagram to host an Ask Me Anything session, where she shared interesting details about her life, including her favorite aspect of being a Punjabi daughter-in-law.

Katrina Kaif reveals her favorite thing about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law

Today, on January 18, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and hosted an Ask Me Anything session for her social media family. Minutes after the session was started, the actress was inundated with several questions. Amongst others, a fan asked her about one thing she likes about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law. Reacting to it, her response exuded absolute love for family and food as she wrote, “Dher saara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makhan (accompanied by face savoring food)”. She also added a photo of the scrumptious delicacy alongside.

In addition to this, another fan asked her favorite food to cook. In response to this, the actress had quite a humorous response as she shared the photo of pulao on a plate that had “Khayaali Pulao,” texture on it.

Take a look:

It is not all; the actress also had a ‘pro-tip’ to share with her followers as a fan asked her on how to keep patience and calm. The actress replied by stating, “Pro-tip: Keep kam se calm”

Katrina Kaif on introducing Vicky Kaushal and his family to Christmas lunch

During her interview with The Quint, Katrina Kaif talked about how she introduced her husband Vicky Kaushal, as well as his family and friends, to Christmas lunch. She described it as a unique experience and shared some of her cherished Christmas memories. Katrina also mentioned that Christmas is the holiday that holds the strongest connection with her family.

According to her, it is that time when she enjoys with family. She stated that the fun part after marriage according to her was to introduce a very traditional Punjabi family to Christmas lunch.

Merry Christmas actress revealed that Vicky Kaushal’s friends had never been to a Christmas lunch before the one that she hosted for them, and now she is happy that they look forward to it.

“We had our first Christmas last year and I was asking everyone and all of Vicky’s friends that ‘have any of you been to a Christmas party before?’ And they were all saying ‘No, we have never been to a Christmas party before, this is our first Christmas lunch’. It is really nice. Now everyone really looks forward to it,” she said.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after keeping a hush-hush relationship for some time finally tied the nuptial knot on December 9, 2021, in a destination wedding in Rajasthan.

On the work front, the actress is relishing the success of her last released mystery thriller, Merry Christmas, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, and others in pivotal roles.

