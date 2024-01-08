EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif reveals husband Vicky Kaushal listens to her rants with 'sincerity', 'acceptance'

Katrina Kaif is back to work after an amazing New Year getaway with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Fans can't get enough of their adorable chemistry and sweet social media posts. The couple has openly shared about their strong bond and relationship after getting married. In a recent exclusive interview with us, Katrina Kaif shared how Vicky Kaushal has played a crucial role in keeping her calm and composed.

Katrina Kaif on Vicky Kaushal helping her maintain calm and composure

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of Sriram Raghavan’s directorial, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Amidst the promotions, the trio sat for an exclusive chit-chat with us. During the fan interaction round, a fan asked the actress how she maintains her calm and composed demeanor all the time.

In response to this, the actress smiled and remarked, “You need to ask this question to Vicky!” She further continued by saying, “So I go home, and I will speak for 45 minutes if I'm worked up about something in an incredible rant and sometimes beech beech mein he might say I didn’t understand because you are speaking so fast, your English is a little accented, and I’ll express everything, and he is with so much sincerity and so much acceptance (listens), you feel like the burden is off your chest, and then we forget about it and that’s how I can come here and be calm and composed.”

Moreover, the actress also discussed how she used to keep her cool before tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal. She explained, “I think I’ve always kept this one line which has helped a lot me in my life which is I’ve read it somewhere, and it was the line that, ‘Observe what you feel and do what you must’”.

Watch the full interview here:

Katrina continues by saying, “so a lot of times in life it will not go exactly as we wished for or something will happen which will really rile us up and make us upset and that what I’ve tried to do is understand that this has happened but I continue to do what I must which is keep calm and composed.”

Vicky Kaushal on post-marriage adjustments with Katrina Kaif

In an earlier interview with us, Vicky Kaushal was asked, despite coming from different backgrounds, if Vicky and his wife had to make any post-marriage adjustments. To which the actor had revealed that it was rather ‘seamless’.

Kaushal divulged, “No, I don’t think it was difficult or challenging. It was quite seamless, and she’s been meeting my family even before we got married. So, there was not like a shift like a really radical shift but it happened quite seamlessly in that sense.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated, Merry Christmas. The buzz around the film has been high, in part for the fact that it will mark the first collaboration between her and the South star, Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand amongst others.

The trailer of the film had already skyrocketed the enthusiasm amongst fans and now the film will hit the theaters this week on January 12, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, recently witnessed two back-to-back big releases with Sam Bahadur and Dunki. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next historical drama, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Sunny Rajani and Vaibhav Bhor. It is based on the Marathi book about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj written by Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar.

