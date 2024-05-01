WATCH: Katrina Kaif speaks fluent French in AI-generated Deepfake video; Internet says, ‘scary what technology can do’

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated members of Bollywood. She enjoys a mammoth amount of fan following. The actress was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and impressed everyone with her compelling performances.

On the other hand, in a shocking turn of events, days after Ranveer Singh registered an FIR over his viral deepfake, a recent video of Katrina Kaif has surfaced in which she could be seen speaking fluent French with the help of artificial intelligence.

Deepfake video of Katrina Kaif surfaces on the internet

An old video of Katrina Kaif has been widely circulated on the internet. In the video, the Tiger 3 actress can be seen speaking French fluently with the help of artificial intelligence. The deepfake video features Katrina talking about Bina's 'incredible book' in French.

According to the video shared by the fan page, the video is from an event in 2019 as the accompanying caption reads, “Back in 2019, both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attended the Book Launch (Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore) of Bina Kak ji. Both Salman and Katrina are very close to her from their Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya movie. She [Bina Kak] played Salman's mother in that movie. Disclaimer: The French voiceover is AI generated but the speech didn't been morphed or twisted , exact same as her original speech.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

Social media users react to the video

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, several internet users had a mixed reaction to it. A user said, “God the deepfakes are getting scarryyyyyyyy,” another user inquired, “Does she speak French and Arabic?,” and a third user wrote, “AI (Artificial intelligence) at its best” and another user opined, "It's AI and very scary what technology can do", while several other users who despite the disclaimer believed it to be the true video remarked, “She is so brilliant in language.”

Katrina Kaif's professional front

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s mystery thriller Merry Christmas which received acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi alongside her. The film was based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). It was released in theaters in January 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Lady Singham’ Deepika Padukone receives flowery surprise with beautiful handwritten note: 'To our hero...'