Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal's reaction to her philosophical book reading obsession; admits he lives life 'organically'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two surely know how to set couple goals and often make our hearts melt with their love and chemistry. We have often heard them talk about each other with so much love in their interviews, and it is fun to hear them reveal some secrets about each other. Adding on to it, Katrina, in a recent interaction, spoke about the Sardar Udham actor’s reaction when he saw her reading books on philosophy.

Katrina Kaif reveals reading books on Philosophy calms her mind

Talking to Hello Magazine, Katrina Kaif discussed her emotional well-being and how she nourishes her soul by reading. She added that sometimes she picks up books on philosophy, but when Vicky Kaushal finds her reading those books, he has a "baffled" reaction on his face. Elaborating on her choice of books, the Merry Christmas actress quipped that she reads these books on philosophy not because she is trying to gain knowledge but because those books are the only thing that calms and quiets the questions in her mind.

Katrina said that Vicky Kaushal would often look at the book she reads, and then he would look at his wife with a baffled expression. She also expressed that while she likes to spend her time reading books on philosophy, Vicky does not need to do that as he is just living his life ‘organically’. “There are some people like my husband who I honestly think don’t think need to read any of these books, and they authentically and organically live their life like that, and I think that’s beautiful,” she said.

Katrina Kaif on what Vicky Kaushal says to her when she frets over her looks

In the same interview, Katrina Kaif also opened up about times when she fussed over her looks before stepping out of her house for an event. Revealing her husband’s reaction to this, the Tiger 3 actress recounted the reminder she received from her husband. She stated, “And then my husband will wryly remind me, ‘Aren’t you the person who says it’s Kay to be you?’”

Katrina further acknowledged, “We all struggle with self-image and confidence issues.” She underscored the profound impact of societal and social media pressures on women to conform to certain beauty standards. She emphasized that, although subtle, this pressure can subtly seep into one's consciousness.

