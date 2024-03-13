Katrina Kaif says, 'We all struggle with confidence issues'; reveals Vicky Kaushal then reminds her of THIS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stand out as one of the most beloved couples in the film industry. Their public expressions of admiration and unwavering support for each other have endeared them to fans. In a recent interview, Katrina shared insights into their dynamic and shed some light on relatable struggles with confidence. She revealed her husband's words whenever she fretted over her appearance before leaving the house.

Katrina Kaif on what Vicky Kaushal says to her when she frets over her looks

In a recent interview with Hello! India Magazine, Katrina Kaif delved into her evolving relationship with beauty over the years. She shared moments when she finds herself "fussing" before stepping out of her house for an event, grappling with details she perceives as needing fixing, whether it's her costume, hair, or something else.

Reflecting on these instances, Katrina recounted the wry yet poignant reminder she received from her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She stated, “And then my husband will wryly remind me, ‘Aren’t you the person who says it’s Kay to be you?’”

Katrina further acknowledged, “We all struggle with self-image and confidence issues.” She underscored the profound impact of societal and social media pressures on women to conform to certain beauty standards. She emphasized that, although subtle, this pressure can subtly seep into one's consciousness.

Advertisement

Despite not positioning herself on a pedestal to preach self-love, Katrina recognized the importance of celebrating one's uniqueness. She asserted, “It’s also a reminder for myself, to celebrate myself, right? To celebrate what is unique about us, because that’s what makes us, us.”

More on Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas, which hit the big screens on January 12th, 2024. In this mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. Recently, the film debuted on the OTT platform Netflix, eliciting an outpouring of praise from fans who were captivated by the gripping narrative and the stellar performances delivered by the lead actors. With anticipation running high, fans eagerly await official announcements about Katrina's forthcoming acting projects.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Katrina Kaif attends WPL match in Delhi with sister Isabelle Kaif; greets fans, poses with little girl