Kriti Sanon says producers need to invest in women-led films as much as they do in Dunki; 'Belief needs to get stronger'

Women and their stories have always been vulnerable in Indian cinema but some actresses and makers often try to go past this notion and create a change. Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu’s Crew is one such example. As the movie swiftly crosses the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, Kriti strongly feels that a man's stardom is not the only thing that can pull the audience to theaters.

Kriti Sanon talks about investors' POV

Kriti highlighted the longstanding industry hesitance to invest in women-centric films at the same scale as their male counterparts. Addressing the issue, Kriti told PTI, “A film doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theater. For the longest time, people have not taken the risk of scaling female-oriented films as they do for male-centric ones. They feel audiences won't come to the theater, and they won't recover the money.”

The actress views Crew's achievement as a potential turning point hinting at a shift towards a better willingness to fund and scale female-driven films on par with those led by men.Talking on the same, she added, "This is sort of the start of a change, I am hoping, at least.”

Kriti Sanon draws parallels with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Talking about the 2022 hit directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, Kriti noted its success both critically and commercially despite being a large-scale project centered around a female protagonist. For the unversed, Kriti and Alia Bhatt jointly received the Best Actress National Film Award for their roles in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively.

Kriti urges makers to invest in women-led movies similarly as much as they did in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

While criticizing the industry's conservative approach to budgeting films with women at the helm, Kriti added, "There are not many expectations. People's belief is low. That belief needs to get stronger for things to change. If you invest in a film the same amount that you do on Dunki and present the film on the same scale... If you will make the same content with the female-led film, you should believe that the film will do well because your content is that strong”.

