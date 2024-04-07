Tabu, Kareena-Kriti’s Crew music directors react to Ila Arun being ‘dumbfounded’ over Choli Ke Peeche remix

Rajesh Krishnan’s recently released movie Crew has achieved a historic milestone in terms of women-led cinema in India. The comedy-drama starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead has earned Rs 50 crores at the domestic box office and is not stopping anytime soon. But there’s also a slipping controversy around its album which has two remixes contributing largely to the movie's success.

When Ila Arun talked about finding herself dumbfounded after hearing Choli Ke Peeche's remix

For the unversed, two of Ila Arun’s songs Choli Ke Peeche and Ghagra were recreated for the Crew album, and upon hearing the same Ila was dumbfounded. She told India Today, “They say it's a new thing to reach out to the younger generation. But why should we? That's what I feel. You don't have to give them what they are looking for. Why can't they just create their own number? Young directors should create energetic, powerful songs that will be liked by the younger generation. Even DJs spoil all the songs by recreating them."

Crew music directors react to Ila Arun’s statement

Akshay Raheja and IP Singh who have created the Crew album have now reacted to the same and shared that they maintained the integrity of Arun's and Alka Yagnik's vocals in the remix. Akshay told India Today, "For her, the matter was that she wasn't informed about the song. She (Ila Arun) hasn't said anything about the song or the lyrics. The label didn't inform her, and she spoke about that. Also, she is an iconic and legendary singer and we have the utmost respect for her."

When questioned about the fairness of the label's actions in keeping Arun uninformed, IP Singh diplomatically said, "This is between Ila ji and the label, we are no one to comment on it. She has voiced her issue and I think they will work out amongst themselves."

Singh addressing the remix culture added, "I don't think there is any harm in it. People create new songs and even remixes. Sometimes, originals do not work and sometimes reimagined numbers do. It all depends on the audience's choice and taste.”

