Meet actor who worked with Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan; did over 20 superhit films in career of just 3 years

Some of the Indian cinema stars have seen massive stardom after years of struggle. But there are even some whose luck and hard work made them an overnight sensation and there was no looking back for them. Today we are talking about one such star. She was one of the most successful actresses of her time but served showbiz for just three years with over 20 films in her credit. Can you guess?

Let us tell you. Today’s pick is the late actress Divya Bharti. Divya was a roaring sensation in Indian cinema after making her acting debut with Tamil-lingual 1990 film Nila Pennae and in 1992 starred in her first Hindi movie Vishwatma.

More about the actress’ vibrant career

With two films in 1990 and 3 in 1991, Divya Bharti went on to feature in straight 12 films in 1992. The year 1993 saw her starring in 4 films altogether before she left for her heavenly abode. Even her last three releases including Rang, Shatranj, and Tholi Muddhu (completed by Rambha) were released posthumously.

She worked with the biggest of stars… Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

One of her milestone movies was Dewaana where she starred opposite Rishi Kapoor. The movie was a hit at the box office. The same year, she also starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Aashna Hai which was initially slated to be Khan’s debut movie but was delayed slightly. Divya Bharti was known to have best paired opposite Govinda in movies like Shola Aur Shabnam and Jaan Se Pyaara.

Advertisement

Did you know this diva had left back 12 movies either signed or halfway?

Where two of the movies in her name were shelved after her demise, 10 of them were made with other actresses replacing Divya. This included Raveena Tandon replacing her in Mohra and Dilwale, Sridevi replacing her in Laadla, Karisma Kapoor replacing her in Dhanwan and Tabu replacing her in Vijaypath.

How did the brightest star fade away?

On April 5, 1993, Divya Bharti slipped from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment. She was reportedly alive when the medical assistance arrived but soon scummed to her head injuries and internal bleeding. She was just 19.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who was once a hit star, worked with Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan; left industry to become a yogini