KWK 8: Orry says he’s planning his ‘digital demise’; spills beans on ‘relevance room’ and his minions

The most controversial couch on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan was graced by some of the biggies of B-town. As season 8 of the show concluded on January 18, the host decided to invite Orry aka Orhan Awatramani for a little chit-chat. While talking about his sudden fame, the celebrity shared that he’s planning his downfall that’s going to happen soon. Read on to know more!

Orry reveals that he’s planning his digital demise with his minions at his office

On the season finale, even Karan Johar was stunned and took a couple of seconds to react to some of the revelations that social media personality Orry made on the 13th episode of Koffee With Karan. During their chat, KJo asked him if he feared that the 15 minutes of fame would eventually come to an end. Responding to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director’s query, Orhan Awatramani stated that he’s not an actor. Hence, he considers his life the movie in which he is acting.

Accepting that the sudden fame is getting to his head, Orry divulged, “When you see me on paparazzi pages and on screen, that’s the story I’m telling. I spend the whole day reading. I am in the comments section reading every review of my images. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh his 15 minutes will end, he’s going to vanish, just wait. The fame’s getting to his head.’ Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now,” he said adding that he’s better than everyone but he’s also planning his own downfall now.

Speaking more about it, the celeb stated that the time has come. “So, right now in my relevance room, we’re planning my downfall.” Shedding light on the ‘relevance room’, he clarified that in his office, there’s a room called the relevance room where all his ‘minions’ have to dress up like him, think as he does, and also talk like him. “In the room, all my minions come up with ideas and we have mood boards, blackboards, and chalkboards and they pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant and that’s how I stay in the news. This is a hustle, a struggle. It’s like the Hunger Games. It’s a full-time job,” he added.

Talking more about his digital demise, Orry divulged that in the room they are strategically planning it. “The Orrians like to see me fall,” he stated. When Karan asked him when this downhill was going to start, he said “Very soon. We’re waiting for the right ideas and then the 15 minutes will be up. Then we plan a comeback. My fall is coming. Before anyone can plan it (digital demise) I plan it.”

Orry says Boney Kapoor is behind him becoming an online sensation

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director was curious to know how Orry became the viral sensation that he is. Not disappointing him, he responded that it was Boney Kapoor who introduced him to the media as his child.

Sharing about the first day he became known to the online world, he disclosed that he was attending the birthday party of Kapoor’s daughter when the media started shouting his name. It was then that Kapoor came down and introduced him to the paparazzi and the rest is history, “The match was always there and so was the gunpowder and Boney just lit it,” he giggled.

