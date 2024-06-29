Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta embraces body acne as ‘baby kisses’ during pregnancy; drops a PIC to motivate everyone: 'You are not alone'

On April 18, 2024, Masaba Gupta and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, announced that they are expecting their first baby. Soon after sharing the news on social media, they received an outpouring of wishes and congratulations from fans and celebrity friends. In a new post, the mom-to-be shared updates about her pregnancy and how she is handling it.

Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta embraces pregnancy hormones

Masaba took to Instagram stories to share a picture of her neckline, along with a note about her recent struggle with hormonal acne and her thoughtful approach towards it. She wrote, "Throughout my pregnancy, I have been experiencing fresh bouts of body acne that leave marks behind every couple of weeks."

She further added, "Initially, it troubled me, but I have since renamed them as baby kisses. Now, they serve as a reminder of the newness of creation. If you are going through something similar, remember that hormones can be wild, and you are not alone."

About Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Masaba and Satyadeep took to Instagram and announced pregnancy with a special post and a special note alongside. She posted a picture of a pregnant emoji, and in the last photo, Masaba and Satya can be seen posing together.

Masaba captioned it, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad".

The post included a series of pictures: the first one showed an emoji of a pregnant woman flanked by two sunflower emojis, followed by the couple's animated avatar surrounded by heart-eye emojis. The third slide featured a visually appealing monochromatic picture of the couple.

In the third photo, Masaba rests her head on Satyadeep's shoulder as he gazes into the camera. The focal point of the image is the beautiful footprints on the back wall. Adjacent to the couple, there is a wardrobe with a mirror that reflects their image as well.

The duo had tied the nuptial knot in 2023. The couple had shared dreamy pictures from their special day to share the news with the world. The intimate wedding was also attended by her dad Viv Richards.

